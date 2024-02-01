Either you’ve just started playing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and need a better weapon, or you have discovered the secret about the Metal Bat. Whatever the case may be, I’m here to help you out. This is how to get a Metal Bat in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Where to get the Metal Bat in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

This is where you can buy the Metal Bat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy the Metal Bat at Panthera Sports Kingdom in the Worldwide Market Village in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. This is the little mall-like area where the Alo-Happy Tours office is located, on the east side of Honolulu. In fact, the Panthera Sports Kingdom is right next to it.

You can buy the Metal Bat there, as early as Chapter Three, for $500, which will probably be a lot if you just started playing the game.

What does the Metal Bat do in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

The Metal Bat on its own is nothing special. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Honestly, nothing special. On its own, the Metal Bat is a very basic three-star weapon that does 42 damage and 38 magic damage. Sure, you can upgrade the weapon to do more damage, but I wouldn’t bother.

What you can do is craft the Metal Bat into a Barbed Wire Bat, which ups the damage to 58 Attack and 53 Magic and makes it sometimes cause Bleed. During the early game, this isn’t a bad pick at all. However, there is one more secret about the Metal Bat.

The big secret about the Metal Bat in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The second best weapon for Ichiban. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The big secret about the Metal Bat is that you can upgrade it into the (second) best weapon in the game for Ichiban. Yes, this $500 low-level weapon can become one of the most powerful weapons in the game with a whopping 196 Attack, 184 Magic, and even abilities to sometimes cause Poison and Blindness. I’m talking about the Ultima Egesta. The more you look at this weapon, the more disgusting it gets, so I advise not to examine it too long.

So, what’s the catch? There are actually several of them.

You need to have Julie’s Workshop Upgraded to Level Four (which is expensive early in the game)

(which is expensive early in the game) You need to have $140,000 to craft the upgrade

Most importantly, you need to have 100 Ethereal Egesta for the upgrade materials

You can grind the first two out in a variety of ways, but the Ethereal Egesta is really difficult to farm. You can sometimes get this item by finding it inside trash cans or toilets (yes, I’m not kidding; it’s gross even in a video game). Additionally, one of the best places to farm this material is inside dungeons, but even then, it’s not guaranteed. I actually managed to complete the entire game and only had 15 Ethereal Egesta, even having done side content.

The actual best weapon for Ichiban. Screenshot by Dot Esports

My advice: Don’t bother creating the Ultima Egesta. Instead, wait until endgame and craft Ichiban’s best weapon (also the best weapon in the game), The True Legendary Hero’s Bat. Sure, you can potentially grind out Ethereal Egesta from toilets and trash cans but you don’t need such a powerful weapon early in the game.