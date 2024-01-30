Category:
How to change jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Looking for a new career path?
In Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the single most important trait of any character is their job, whether you’re a damage-dealing Desperado or a peppy Idol.

Although the party’s default jobs have a fair amount of variety behind them, inevitably, you’ll eventually feel like changing things up and trying something new with your party composition.

As with its predecessor, however, Infinite Wealth doesn’t let you change your characters’ jobs right from the start, nor does it let you change them quite so freely, even once that specific ability is unlocked. Despite the hoops you have to jump through, changing jobs is simple once you know what you’re doing.

How do you switch jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

The location of Alo-Happy Tours in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
The answer lies in one of Honolulu’s many malls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t have to wait long. Towards the end of Chapter Five of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, your party will suggest seeing the sights around Honolulu to give yourself a break from the local crime syndicates constantly trying to kill you. To do this, you’ll be pointed toward Alo-Happy Tours in the Worldwide Market Village in Waikiki.

Alo-Happy essentially serves as the Hawaiian equivalent to Hello Work from Yakuza: Like a Dragon, allowing the party to unlock new jobs and change them after doing so.

The job changing menu in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Looking sharp, Ichiban. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the introduction to Alo-Happy done, all you need to do now is access the Alo-Happy Room (which is really more of a changing booth). These Alo-Happy Rooms are scattered across the city of Honolulu, denoted by bright green palm tree icons that stand out from the map. Using an Alo-Happy Room, you can manage the jobs of your party members, dress them up in a variety of fun and functional costumes, and even use the Skill Inheritance system to allow them to retain skills from any job they’re not currently using. With Skill Inheritance, you can essentially create hybrids of your favorite jobs and set up a party that’s truly ready for anything Honolulu can throw at you.

Anytime you know a big fight is coming, you can visit an Alo-Happy Room to tweak your party. Now that you know how to change jobs, however, the question of which jobs to change to is an even trickier one. There are a few select jobs you should shoot for first, so make sure to save up your cash for the best tours Alo-Happy has to offer!

