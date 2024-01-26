Best jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, ranked

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is bigger than its predecessor in every way, featuring a massive map and a staggering total of 10 party members—and with that increase in size comes even more jobs to outfit your companions with.

Recommended Videos

In addition to a host of new American-themed jobs to match the Hawaiian setting, every (non-DLC) job from Yakuza: Like a Dragon returns as well, making for a daunting and sometimes overwhelming amount of choice.

If you’re looking for the very best of the best, however, there are a few jobs that stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Top 10 jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Get funky with it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s not just jobs you have to choose between, as each of your party members also have core stats that make them better or worse at certain tasks. As well as ranking the jobs, I’ll indicate the best party member to use with each one should you decide to incorporate them into your lineup.

10) Breaker

Yes, the Breaker looks extremely silly, but there’s endless delight to be found in his bombastic animations and extremely dated slang—not to mention his wide array of area-of-effect attacks and buffs.

In addition, the job’s high Agility means that your Breakers will often be able to bust a move before enemies can respond. If you’re going with a Breaker in your squad, Tomizawa is a decent option, but his fairly even stat spread means he’s not outright terrible or amazing at any job.

9) Night Queen

It’s for the damage, I swear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You might get a raised eyebrow or two, and rightly so, but the returning Night Queen job is the best option on offer for a female damage-dealer. All of her whip-based attacks hit devastatingly hard, and that’s without mentioning the ability to charm enemies with her dark allure.

Very little is more satisfying than compelling a group of enemies to start fighting each other, and then using a few well-aimed strokes of a riding crop to mop up the rest. Seonhee is the best option for this job, given her already relatively high Attack compared to the other two female party members.

8) Host

Doesn’t he look dapper? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ve likely heard the phrase “kill them with kindness” before. It just so happens that that’s exactly what the Host specializes in, using twisted hospitality to deal damage and play support. The main attraction of this job is the wide array of potent magic attacks, most of which come packaged with status effects or debuffs to weaken your enemies over time. Nanba is a no-brainer when it comes to hosting, given his naturally high magic pool and how good he looks in that suit.

7) Samurai

Yes, you can do the Sanjuro sword slice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Samurai is a pillar of zen and stoicism for your entire party to rally around, serving as both a defensive tank and a damage dealer. As you might expect, this job specializes in rapid blade-based attacks, which can easily shred enemies and grow even more powerful when applied multiple times in a row. Unfortunately, a lack of guard-breaking options keeps the Samurai from being higher on the list—but if you do try it out, I’d recommend Adachi for his natural tankiness.

6) Action Star

Water can flow, or it can crash. Be water, my friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Action Star job wears its Bruce Lee inspiration on its sleeve, literally; I mean, just look at that jumpsuit. It’s a job for high-speed damage-dealers, turning any party member into a flurry of fists and nunchaku with versatile attacks for any situation. Zhao is my go-to for this job, largely because using skill inheritance to carry over special attacks from his default Gangster job can make for some killer combos.

5) Kunoichi

They’ll never see it coming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Kunoichi, or female ninja, have their roots in real Japanese history. Infinite Wealth‘s version certainly does not, but it’s extremely fun to play all the same. Kunoichi uses stealth to master the battlefield, alternately decimating whole groups of enemies with AoE attacks or lulling them to sleep for a stab in the back. Chitose‘s formal ballet training gives her the highest Agility by far of the female party members, so making her a Kunoichi is the obvious choice.

4) Desperado

Yeehaw. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want a little Red Dead Redemption in your Yakuza, Desperado is the way to go. This slick, stylish sharpshooting job is great for raining a hail of bullets down on your enemies and powerful area attacks when the lasso comes out. It even features some limited support options, ensuring the Desperado isn’t just a one-trick pony. Joongi is the best fit for these boots thanks to his natural agility and his default Hitman job already boasting a few gun-based attacks that can be worked in.

3) Idol

Remember the idol section in Yakuza 5? This is basically that. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Wealth put up a good fight with its new jobs, but the returning Idol remains the single best support option in the game. Idols have one task, which they excel at to a ridiculous degree: keeping the party alive. Just as in the last game, Saeko makes the best Idol with her magic pool (and her unique Tag Team move, which carries even more healing effects).

2) Dragon of Dojima

Step up if you want to die! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragon of Dojima is Kiryu‘s default job, and changing it should be a federal crime. This job lets Kiryu harness his hard-hitting fighting styles from previous games but offers no support options on its own. That means no healing and no buffs, but it fits Kiryu’s personality as an uncomplicated fighter. As far as frontline damage dealers go, the Dragon of Dojima is, as ever, unrivaled.

1) Hero

The Hero of Yokohama. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it: Ichiban‘s default job also remains his best throughout the entire game, in large part thanks to its unparalleled versatility. Put in a little elbow grease to improve his personality stats, and Hero can handle everything from buffs to healing to offense, just as a leader should. Plus, it’s the only job that lets him keep his supremely stylish aloha shirt.

Now that you know which jobs will best help you conquer Honolulu, get to it and get leveling, as raising each job to Level 30 is required for a few of Infinite Wealth’s many achievements.