All playable characters in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is expected to be one of the biggest games in the Like a Dragon series. So it’s no surprise it sports an extensive roster of playable characters. This article will detail all the playable characters confirmed for the game.

While there are over 14 highlighted characters critical to the story of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, only 10 are confirmed to be playable so far. Additionally, each playable character has their own playstyle and unique jobs that affect combat. And while most of the confirmed playable characters are recurring characters in the series, specifically from the last game, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Infinite Wealth also introduces new characters to the series. Here’s all the confirmed playable characters for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Ichiban Kasuga

Ichiban is back for more zany adventures. Image via SEGA

Ichiban Kasuga is one of two of the main protagonists of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and the central character of the upcoming game. He returns from the previous mainline game to bring joy and chaos to Hawaii and Yokohama. As a former member of the Arakawa Family, Ichiban’s journey so far is marked by resilience, loyalty, and a desire for justice. This time, he journeys to Honolulu to find his biological mother, Akane, who was previously thought to be dead and, for various reasons, is also being hunted by several criminal organizations. It’s now up to Ichiban and his friends to protect her.

Like in the last game, Ichiban uses the Hero job and playstyle, which allows players to heal party members and boost their abilities by providing words of encouragement.

Kiryu Kazuma

Kiryu is back again for another thrilling adventure. Image via SEGA

The legendary Dragon of Dojima, series protagonist, and fan favorite character Kiryu Kazuma returns as the second protagonist of Infinite Wealth. This time, he also finds himself in Honolulu, Hawaii, where, coincidentally, he’s tasked by the Daidoji faction to protect Akane from her pursuers. As such, both Kiryu and Ichiban team up to achieve their mutual goal. Kiryu’s involvement provides fans with a nostalgic link to the franchise’s roots, and his role in the narrative will undoubtedly be one to remember, especially as what we’ve seen from the game so far hints that this may be his final adventure.

Kiryu uses the Dragon of Dojima job, which utilizes his fast and heavy fighting attacks, and he also has a real-time special Action Mode that only he can use.

Yu Nanba

Ichiban’s buddy Yu always has his back. Screenshot via SEGA YouTube channel.

One of Ichiban’s closest associates and a returning character from the previous game, Yu Nanba is a former nurse-turned-homeless wanderer who joined Ichiban’s party. Despite his initial gruff exterior and complex past, Nanba possesses a compassionate heart. Players will use his skills again in the upcoming game as Nanba joins Ichiban on his quest in Hawaii. As a devoted friend and teammate, he accompanies Ichiban on his many hijinks and ridiculous escapades.

Nanba uses the Homeless Guy job in combat, a battle style that uses fire and pigeons to knock down enemies, as well as umbrellas and canes for basic and advanced attacks.

Koichi Adachi

Adachi will no doubt use his detective skills yet again. Image via SEGA

Koichi Adachi is another returning character from Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and one of Ichiban’s friends, who returns to help him out yet again. Koichi is a former police detective driven by a sense of justice and personal redemption, with incredibly useful investigation skills that helped Ichiban in the last game. His skills will be used once more in Infinite Wealth, alongside his Detective job, which utilizes batons and possesses techniques to break through enemies’ guard.

Saeko Mukoda

Saeko’s skills and personality will no doubt come in handy yet again. Image via SEGA.

Saeko is another of Ichiban’s close friends that joins him on his escapades. Saeko is the ever-charismatic bartender who is as graceful as she is tough. And despite their somewhat complex relationship, she still joins Ichiban on his next quest. With her Barmaid battle style, she uses her handbag to inflict status ailments on her opponents and her other bartender-like skills to take down enemies.

Tianyou Zhao

Zhao is as mischievous as his playstyle. Image via SEGA

Tianyou Zhao was a crucial character in Yakuza: Like a Dragon and played a pivotal role in the previous game by helping unfold several mysteries and alliances. As a reformed Mafia man, Tianyou joins Ichiban and his crew and provides valuable help with his several skills and relentless battle style that uses sabers to slash down enemies.

Joon-gi Han

Joongi’s Hitman skills will likely be needed for this adventure. Image via SEGA.

Joon-gi Han is a former nurse-turned-hitman for the Korean mafia who joins Ichiban’s party in the previous games. Armed with a unique skill set, Han becomes an essential character narratively and in combat. While his true role in the upcoming game is currently unknown, his several assassination techniques will come in handy again, thanks to his Hitman job that utilizes fast strikes and high-agility attacks.

Seonhee

The Geomijul’s fearless leader makes a return. Image via SEGA.

Seonhee is the leader of the Geomijul group who makes a return from the previous main installment, but this time as a playable character. While her motivations and role in the story are still shrouded in mystery, she is now part of Ichiban’s party regardless and fights alongside him and his friends. With her exclusive Assassin job, you will be able to use her crossbows, needles, and other lethal weapons to take down enemies.

Eric Tomizawa

Eric is reliable for a ride and in a fight. Image via SEGA.

A returning supporting character from the last game and a local taxi driver in Hawaii, Eric returns to help Ichiban and his crew with a more prominent role in his party. With his exclusive Cabbie job, Eric can use his mechanical experience to control electricity and water and uses a wrench as his melee weapon to beat down enemies.

Chitose Fujinomiya

Chitose may be new but she’s as capable as the rest of the crew. Image via SEGA.

The newest member of Ichiban’s party and a new introduction in the series, Chitose is the cheerful and charismatic personal maid of Ichiban’s mother, Akane. As such, it’s no surprise that she decides to team up with Ichiban in order to find and protect her employer and uses several of her skills to do so. With her exclusive Heiress job, Chitose is able to utilize various disciplines centered around dance to defeat enemies. Lastly, despite being a new character, Chitose seems to blend naturally with Ichiban’s crew and even goes along with some of his questionable adventures.