How to complete Wait For Me in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Not every substory in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth involves beating down punks and hoodlums. One example, Wait For Me, is completely free of physical conflict, but it involves a different kind of challenge: customer service.

Recommended Videos

Much like the Anaconda Escape substory, Wait For Me is more about memorization and light puzzle-solving than it is about fighting. If you’re struggling or want to do a perfect job on your first try, this guide will show you the way.

Where is the Wait For Me sidestory in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

There’ll a substory icon near the corner around this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All the substories in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth aren’t especially hard to find, as their map icons tell you where they are. Wait For Me is also one of the earliest you can complete, as it becomes available during chapter three (specifically after Kasuga partners up with Kiryu and rests at the Revolve bar) and can be found in the northern part of the Honolulu map on Sakura Street. Just head north from Revolve, turn left, then walk down the street and it’ll trigger automatically.

How to greet the customers in Wait For Me

Once you’ve agreed to help the chef run his restaurant, the first thing you’re expected to do is memorize the menu. You’re given all the time you need to learn what the six menu options are called and look like, but if you’re using this guide, feel free to give the menu a cursory glance before moving on.

Before you even start serving, you need to appropriately greet each customer that arrives. This section is very straightforward, since you only need to match their energy, and only have two options for greetings: Refined and Friendly. Pick Friendly for the first customer, Refined for the second, and Friendly again for the family.

What to serve the customers in Wait For Me

Greeting the customers was the easy part—the real challenge comes from memorizing their orders and making sure you give them the right food. Why Kasuga doesn’t just write this down on a piece of paper, we’ll never know. Anyway, there’s a lot that can throw you off in this part, since you not only have to take three customers’ orders at once, they’ll also change their minds partway through. So, you need to pay extra attention to what they’re saying. Fortunately, you can listen to their orders again, but you can’t take them one at a time; you need to memorize all three before passing on their orders to the chef. If this part proves too tricky for you, here’s a simple breakdown of what each customer wants:

The cheerful customer wants one ahi poke and three haupias

The elegant customer wants the mahi mahi

The customer in black wants the açaí bowl and the lau lau

After this, the chef will ask you to take a lau lau to the family. There will be three plates in front of you and you have to pick the correct one. If you memorized the menu earlier, you should recognize the lau lau. Especially since you also just delivered one to the customer in black. If not, the lau lau is the left dish—the one with meat wrapped up in leaves.

You’ll need to do this a second time, as the chef asks you bring the same family a kālua pig. This is a bit of a “gotcha” moment, since kālua pig was never mentioned when the chef ran you through the menu. All this means, though, is that you need to pick the right dish through process of elimination. So, pick the dish you don’t recognize—the center dish.

What is the restaurant owner’s name in Wait For Me?

What’s Obi short for? Screenshot by Dot Esports

After that last order, it will seem like the substory is over, but the game has one last question it wants you to answer: What is the name of the man who owns the restaurant? While you’ll have regularly seen it above the chef’s dialogue boxes throughout the substory, that’s only the shorthand version. You need to give his full name, which he only ever told you at the start. The choices you’re given all sound similar, but the correct answer is Obispo.

And that’s it. All that’s left is for the substory to wrap up. As long as you got everything correct, Obispo will reward you with two Employee Meals (food that restores 300 HP), $300 of spending money, and and The Epicurean’s Epitaph, a technical manual for the Chef job class that raises its job rank by one level.