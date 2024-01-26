All party members in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and how to unlock them

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has you play as both Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu through their adventures in Hawaii and Japan.

Just like in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Kasuga isn’t alone, but neither is Kiryu. Both protagonists will always have a party of up to three companions. Here is a list of all the party members in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

How to unlock all party members in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

It’s forbidden to skip these battle animations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are no missable or hidden characters in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Everyone is unlocked through natural story progression. Some of these characters you meet pretty early in the game, only for them to join your party in a later chapter. If you want to avoid spoilers, look away now.

Kazuma Kiryu

Kiryu-chan!!!! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The legendary Dragon of Dojima and also the main protagonist of most previous Yakuza games. You unlock Kiryu in Chapter Three. Despite being a cancer patient, Kiryu is a strong fighter who prefers using his fists over his weapons. While Kiryu definitely gets to be in the spotlight of this game, Infinite Wealth is more about passing the torch from him to Kasuga, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love Kiryu with all my heart, but if anyone has earned the right to retire, it’s him.

Eric Tomizawa

Tomi likes a good drink every now and then. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first time you meet Eric Tomizawa, he won’t make the best impression. Unfortunately, that won’t change when he becomes a member of your party in Chapter Three, shortly after you get Kiryu. It’s only because of Kasuga’s big heart and influence that this Hawaiian Taxi driver sees the error of his ways and joins the good guy. Even though I didn’t like Tomizawa at first, as the chapters went by, I began to understand him. It’s a good thing that Ichiban was there to recruit him because I imagine Kiryu alone wouldn’t have the patience to deal with him.

Chitose Fujinomiya

Don’t let her looks deceive you, she is one tough lady. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speaking of making a bad first impression, we have Chitose Fujinomiya, the queen of bad first impressions. Being the runaway daughter of an extremely influential Japanese family, Chitose makes some really poor decisions during her stay in Hawaii. Only when she meets Ichiban and Kiryu do things start to look up. Chitose is the first female companion you get in Chapter Four, and she takes full advantage of all the female jobs in the game.

Yu Nanba

The Yakuza Like a Dragon party members return. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I love Nanba. He was one of my favorite characters in the last game. Despite being homeless when he first met Ichiban, he still helped him out and offered everything he had. Since then, the two of them have been friends. Now, Nanba is back to help out our Ichiban. While you meet him in Chapter Seven in Hawaii, he eventually returns to Yokohama to look after Kiryu and becomes a permanent member of the party. Nanba has a unique Homeless Job class with some fun abilities.

Koichi Adachi

Good ol’ Adachi is back for another round. He joins you in Chapter Seven along with Nanba. Unlike Nanba, who returns to Yokohama shortly after, Adachi stays with Ichiban to help him. This retired detective still packs a punch with his heavy attacks and grappling abilities. Despite being an overall good guy and likable character, Adachi is all about drinking, gambling, and cabaret clubs.

Seonhee

Seonhee always needs to look tough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The lovely but deadly Seonhee has a lot on her shoulders. Not only does she join Kiryu’s party in Chapter Eight, but she is also the leader of not one but two Yokohama gangs. Because Seonhee is always trying to look and act tough, it’s pretty hard to figure out what exactly is going through her mind. Still, she is very easy on the eyes and is one heck of a fighter.

Saeko Mukoda

Saeko is back for the sequel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Making a triumphant return from the last Like a Dragon game, this professional hostess is back with her heavy purse, ready to kick some butt. Despite looking helpless, Saeko is anything but. She joins Kiryu’s party shortly after Seonhee in Chapter Eight and still has access to jobs from the previous games. Now, if only Ichiban and her could patch things up…

Tianyou Zhao

They join you late but are still welcome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zhao joins you late in the game in Chapter 10. By then, you are already comfortable with Kiryu’s party, and making time to boost Zhao’s bonds can be a pain. Despite this, Zhao is one of the coolest characters in the game. All he really wants to do is play games (Sega games) and cook. That said, he is no stranger to a street brawl and will gladly get his hands dirty to help a friend out.

Joon-gi Han

As cool as Joon-gi Han is, you get him in Chapter 13, and by then, the story is already wrapping up. Still, the game gives you his bond Bingo card and drink links and expects you to treat him like he has been part of your group since the beginning. When I got him, he was 10 levels below my current party level. I love Joon-gi, but he joined the party right before the end of the story and was severely under-leveled for me to really care.