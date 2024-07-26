Which LoL champion says ‘For my father, the King’?

From effortless to obscure, we’ve had it all this week for the LoLdle quotes, and today’s is another challenging League of Legends champion quote. And to solve this one, we had to scrape the bottom of the barrel, or at least I had to.

If you’re here, you’re in luck—I have the answer for the July 26 LoLdle quote.

Who says, “For my father, the King” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on July 26 is, “For my father, the King.” The League champion who says this line is Jarvan IV.

He’s the scion of the Lightshield dynasty. Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLdle

Truthfully, I had no gameplan for today’s LoLdle quote once I saw it. Much like yesterday’s Pyke voiceline, where we had to make inferences based on keywords, the word that first stood out to me from today’s LoLdle quote was “king.”

Because the quote says “my father,” this implies the champion isn’t the king but rather a prince or princess. The only royalty I could think of was Jarvan IV because monarchs have historically passed on their name to their heirs. Thankfully, being a history buff paid off and I scored a win. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have gotten this Loldle quote solved so quickly.

Although I have spent time in the jungle, Jarvan IV is a champion I’m unfamiliar with and I wouldn’t have recognized this quote (which he says while moving) even if I’d the audio clue. And even then with how poor his pick rate is—3.5 percent according to U.GG, the League stat tracker—he wasn’t the first champ I’d have thought of after the audio. In all honestly, options like Garen, Xin Zhao, or someone else from Demacia would have been easy because of their similar voices. If you’re a Jarvan IV enthusiast, you would have gotten this one easily.

Now that we’ve had quotes from champions from all League lanes bar top, will we get a top-lane champion quote tomorrow? I’m hoping for a yes.

