Which LoL champion says, ‘Kill until it all sinks…’?

With such a short LoLdle quote yesterday, I’m happy to announce today’s League of Legends champion quote has a little more substance. If you thought it would be easy to solve though, you may be wrong—and that’s be why you’re here.

The July 25 LoLdle quote may seem easy to some, mainly support players who love diving in for kills, engaging, and sneaking away. That said, Even if you’re a support main like myself, this is a challenging quote because there are a few champions to whom this quote could apply. If you’re tired of struggling, I have the answer.

Who says, “Kill until it all sinks…” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on July 24 is, “Kill until it all sinks…” The League champion who says this line is Pyke.

“Sink ’em all.” Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLdle.

Yesterday’s Loldle quote was a struggle because it only had one word for us to go on, but today, we have five, and they’re pretty good indicators.

The two words that stand out are “kill” and “sinks.” These indicate we’re looking for an aquatic champion who likes to kill. In League, this could apply to Pyke, Nautilus, or even Tahm Kench. But because we’ve already had LoLdle quotes for Nautilus and Tahm Kench recently, I went with Pyke and secured a nice one-shot for today.

Now, if you’re unfamiliar with supports or new to League, you may not know who Pyke is. He speaks this quote while moving—and anyone who’s come up against him knows when he gets on the move it can be terrifying.

Even though I’m a support main, I’m guilty of not playing Pyke in the meta because, while he has a decent win rate of 49.61 percent, per League stat site U.GG, several picks simply synergize better for the meta AD carries right now, like Jhin and Zyra, Miss Fortune and Leona, and the ever-present Caitlyn and Lux combo.

Pyke’s kit is simple enough to understand, but it’s how he uses his abilities to gain an advantage and pick off players that honestly makes him shine. So, if you’re bored of the support meta, why not try some Pyke games?

