Which LoL champion says, ‘Silence!’?

League of Legends champion quotes are either short or exceedingly long, and today’s LoLdle quote is undoubtedly short. As it’s only one word, we have very, very little to go on, and it’s one of those grasping-at-straws quote days. Yay for us.

If you’re stuck on the July 24 LoLdle quote, welcome. But have no fear; we have the answer to today’s LoLdle quote below.

Who says, “Silence!” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on July 24 is, “Silence!” The League champion who says this line is Kassadin.

I’m aiming for a one-shot tomorrow. Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLdle.

With only one word, today’s LoLdle quote is nothing short of a challenge. There are no clear giveaways other than the word “silence.”

The only thing I could think of was it must be a champion who had silencing abilities. I first thought Malzahar, because his silence is incredibly annoying, but that was wrong. My next choices were Kassadin, Fiddlesticks, Soraka, Blitzcrank, Garen, and Cho’Gath, but I narrowed it down to Kassadin and Cho’Gath because they seemed like the champions who would relish in someone’s silence. And thankfully, Kassadin was the correct answer, despite him actually no longer having Silence on his Null Sphere Q ability as of Patch 4.4 way, way back in 2014.

Unless you’re a Kassadin main, you may not have known Kassadin says “Silence!” while attacking, and honestly, that’s fair because he’s at the bottom of the pick rate right now He’s only picked a minuscule 1.4 percent of the time, according to League tracking page U.GG and because of this even the audio clue wouldn’t have been much help.

So, Kassadin although no longer has silence, it’s still one of his many voice lines. Hopefully tomorrow’s LoLdle quote has at least two words for us to unpack.

