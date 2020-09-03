Best Pyke Build for League of Legends Season 10

Pyke is one of the most fascinating champions League has to offer. He’s a support that builds high AD and essentially functions as an assassin, which is a first for any support-style champion in the game. His kill-sharing passive and high cooldowns keep him well-built as a support champion.

Runes

Screengrab via Riot Games

Resolve

Aftershock: Best keystone to make you deceptively tanky. It allows you to safely engage onto enemies with your hook or dash-stun and survive the encounter. The bonus armor and magic resist will ensure you survive the trade and get away with a healthy amount of resources.

Demolish: Demolish is a great rune to take down towers fast. As Pyke, your kit doesn’t do anything to towers so having this rune is a must if you want to be able to take down towers fast and help your ADC snowball. The early tower plates are a huge gold inflow so being able to take them down faster is a big plus.

Bone Plating: This is a pretty basic rune to grant you more tankiness early on and in the mid-game. You aren’t going to survive with your AD-oriented build since you don’t scale with health due to your passive. This rune helps you survive those unexpected ganks by ensuring you get less damage from the initial burst, buying you precious time to escape. It can also deter opponents from engaging on you early on, knowing that you will just reduce all their damage with it.

Unflinching: This rune is a must to have some tenacity. Due to the fact that you’re most likely going to get mobility boots to roam around the map faster, having some in-built tenacity to reduce crowd control is a requirement. Taking this rune solves that problem.

Domination

Zombie Ward: a must-have rune for supports or junglers. It allows you to cover the entire map with a lot of vision, ensuring you can do safe plays over the map. Considering that your first item of Umbral Glaive has a sweeping effect, it will be easy to proc and get AD stacks to make you stronger as well.

Ultimate Hunter: With your team relying on your ultimate to secure clean kills in team fights and give them a lot of gold via the ultimate effect, it’s important that you have it up as often as possible. Plenty of games have been saved by a Pyke rapidly ultiying in team fights to execute the enemy team.

Bonuses: +9 adaptive force, +9 adaptive force, +6 armor

Starting items

Steel Shoulderguards

Having the extra AD early on is crucial for you as an assasin. Steel Shoulderguards grants you the AD you need early on for favorable trades and a great passive to help you sustain your AD using minions. This support item is great and scales freely with the gold income generated by it.

Health potion

During the farming phase, you are going to take damage from the enemy champions. Health potions heal back 150 health over 15 seconds and will give you extra time before having to back to base.

Core items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Mobility Boots

One of the best boots options for a support. It allows you to cover huge distance over a small period of time, perfect in this roam-heavy meta. Thanks to your stealth ability, you can become a huge surprise for the enemy mid or top laner if you appear after two seconds of missing from the bottom lane.

Umbral Glaive

Regarded as one of the most broken lethality items in the game, especially for supports such as Pyke or Senna. It allows you to deny vision heavily around the lane and objectives on top of allowing you to instantly kill wards. It has only eight seconds duration, two seconds lower compared to sweeper but the instant-kill effect makes it much more valuable.

A must-rush item in every game regardless of how well you’re doing, denying vision is always a core part of being a worthy support.

Oracle Lens

Once you upgrade your starting support item, you won’t be needing the yellow trinket ward anymore. Swap to an Oracle Lens once you earned 500 gold to upgrade your support item for free wards and use it to deny vision from the enemy. You can set-up a gank by using it before your jungler arrives, use it near the dragon or Baron to clear vision so that the enemy has no idea that you’re doing it.

One of the best usages of it can be to set-up a death bush wen you’re far behind. Clearing all vision around you and then waiting patiently for that lone wolf from the opposing team can turn the tides of battle.

Control Ward

Always buys two of these bad boys to take over the game. While the Oracle Lens has a cooldown and can be countered by the enemy team with wards after it expires, the Control Ward remains and ensures that no vision is being allowed into the area you’re using it. As a support you want to make sure that you have one on the map all the time and one in the inventory for back-up, especially if you intend to do objectives.

While purchasing the core items in the guide is important, control wards are as valuable as them and sometimes can be the bigger difference than the completed item so be wary of this and always invest in vision.

Late-game items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Yoommu’s Ghostblade

There’s no better way to ensure that you move faster around the map outside of this item once you have the upgraded boots. It grants you 40 out of combat movement speed, which is on par with the Domination rune, alongside an active to make you even faster.

It allows you to drift around the map fast, has all the stats you want and a great active which can be used to escape as well to chase, it’s very flexible and valuable for your kit.

Duskblade of Draktharr

A more assassin-oriented item, increases your burst damage output while also giving you the lethality you need to ensure that you ignore as much armor as possible from the opposing team.

The effect is easy to proc due to the stealth in your kit so you can easily use the bonus damage multiple times per fight.

Edge of Night

One of the more defensive options of the lethality items. Allows you to negate one spell every 40 seconds, while also increasing your AD by a lot. It’s a core item against champions who rely on picks with ultimates, ex. Nocturne, Ashe, Nautilus, etc.

Situational

Screengrab via Riot Games

Guardian Angel

A safety net and a requirement against champions who have a lot of burst. Your kit is not made to survive such encounters, but Guardian Angel comes to your aid. It grants you a good amount of armor, attack damage and a great effect to negative all your opponent’s efforts. It’s the perfect item especially when you’re snowballing and you don’t want to give away your gold lead by accidentally dying.

Maw of Malmortius

A must-have item against AP assassins. While Guardian Angel will ensure you survive AD encounters more often, Maw’s shield will protect you from that Le’Blanc or Zoe burst damage and ensure you can continue the fight. Be wary that the item is quite expensive, however you can sit on Hexdrinker for a pretty long time because of how gold efficient it is.

Mercurial Scimitar

A more defensive magic resist option if you’re facing a lot of crowd-control, like Nautilus, Leona, Zoe, Syndra, or others. This item can also be used to absorb ongoing crowd-control onto your carry by jumping in front of the Zoe bubble or Ashe arrow and then cleansing yourself.

Swiftness Boots

A good reliable alternative to Mobility Boots if the enemy has a lot of slow movement speed effects. It grants you a lot of movement speed, even more than mobility boots in combat, however the out-of-combat movement speed will be much lower.

Mercury’s Treads

If you’re facing a lot of crowd control and ability power oriented compositions, then getting this item can make your early game much easier. With more mages becoming popular in the bottom lane, this item is perfect to counter them early on. The tenacity is very valuable and the more you have, the easier it is to move around the team fight and be slippery.

However, if you’re facing a certain type of crowd control which can be negated by Quicksilver Sash, then think twice before investing into these boots.

Ninja Tabi

Great item against heavy AD-oriented compositions, who rely on auto attacks. It helps you avoid plenty of their auto-attack damage while also granting you a good amount of armor to reduce their overall physical damage from their kit on top of that.