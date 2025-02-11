How to help the wounded in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

As you begin to retract from Otto von Bergow’s service in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll realize you and the bandits who took Nebakov Fortress are allies—not enemies. When attempting to make amends, Klara needs your help tending some of the wounded in the lower castle.

The wounds these three soldiers suffered are deadly, and if they’re not treated properly, there’s a chance they could die. You’ll have to see them personally to help make amends for the trouble you initially caused, and it’s important to know the best way to treat these patients. You have a few supplies ready, but how you apply them is entirely up to you, and doing it in the correct order is necessary to build trust with these people. Here’s what you need to know about how to help the wounded during The Finger of God quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to help all wounded for The Finger of God in KCD2

Find Klara outside her medical hut to find the best way to help her out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can start this portion of the quest when you resume playing as Henry in Kingdom Come 2, and you have the opportunity to speak with Klara again. You can find her outside the medicine hut, next to the blacksmith’s at Nebakov Fortress. She’ll be angry with you and the part you played in the siege, but if you’re willing to help, her anger subsides, so long as you know how to help the ones who need it. She tells you how you can take the supplies from her chest next to her bed and bring them to the soldiers who need help: Kozliek, Mark, and Zwerk.

Before you head out to these three, speak with Klara. She has several recommendations on how to treat various wounds, which directly play a part in this quest. These are her suggestions on how to treat each type of wound.

For a fever and a headache : Look over the person and make sure they don’t have gangrene in the would. It needs to be cleaned and cauterized. Make sure they drink a lot of water or chamomile. They should also take Marigold Decoction to help with the fever.

: Look over the person and make sure they don’t have gangrene in the would. It needs to be cleaned and cauterized. Make sure they drink a lot of water or chamomile. They should also take Marigold Decoction to help with the fever. If someone is vomiting , make sure he stays awake and put a cold compress to his head. However, if he’s thirsty , then he as internal bleeding.

, make sure he stays awake and put a cold compress to his head. However, if he’s , then he as internal bleeding. When it comes to bleeding , ensure a wound isn’t fractured before applying bandages—otherwise, always bandage.

, ensure a wound isn’t fractured before applying bandages—otherwise, always bandage. If a patient has a burn , wash it with water and daub with marigold ointment. You can then dress the wound and give them chamomile.

, wash it with water and daub with marigold ointment. You can then dress the wound and give them chamomile. You can give a patient food if they want, unless they have head injuries or internal bleeding.

The best way to treat any wound is to make sure to clean it before applying a bandage.

After you finish speaking with Klara, the next step is to see each patient. You’ll be using your various skills to assess what’s wrong with them properly. They’ll be on the north side of the castle, underneath the battlements.

How to help treat Kozliek in KCD2

Kozliek is asleep when you apply the treatment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Kozliek on the lower castles, next to Mark. Unlike the other patients, Kozliek is asleep while you look over his wounds. When you do your first examination, you notice a bandage on his leg, and something could be wrong with his head. By examining the head, you learn Kozliek has blood in his hair that isn’t his, but he does have a fever. As for his stomach, he only has a few bruises with no internal injuries. Finally, when looking over his right leg, you determine the wound wasn’t treated properly, and you’ll have to redo it. Here’s everything you have to do to treat Kozliek in Kingdom Come 2.

The first thing you want to do is clean the wound because of how badly it’s become. You can use Fresh Water or Schnapps.

because of how badly it’s become. You can use Fresh Water or Schnapps. Before changing the bandage, cauterize the wound to make sure it doesn’t have any other issues with it.

to make sure it doesn’t have any other issues with it. Next, change his bandage because the old one was full of infected blood.

because the old one was full of infected blood. The final thing to give Kozliek is a potion for his fever. He needs the Fever Tonicum potion.

Despite poking and prodding at Kozliek, he shouldn’t wake up during his treatment. You can tend to the other guards who are close by.

How to help treat Mark in KCD2

Mark has a minor head injury. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Mark outside the lower battlements, lying on a bed. You’ll want to take a look at his wounds before giving him a potion. You first want to take a look at his head using your Craftmanship skill, which reveals he took a hit to the head. Next, examine his left leg and determine the wound could be infected. Once you have an idea of all his injuries, here’s a full breakdown of the best way to treat Mark in Kingdom Come 2.

Make sure to clean his wounds , but make sure he doesn’t fall asleep . He has a head injury.

, but make sure he . He has a head injury. Clean the wound using Schnapps .

. Dress the wound to make sure it doesn’t get infected.

to make sure it doesn’t get infected. Offer to give him a potion, a Painkiller Brew.

After you offer the Painkiller Brew, the treatment for Mark should be done. Thankfully, he wasn’t asking for water, which means he didn’t have any form of internal bleeding.

How to help treat Zwerk in KCD2

Zwerk has bruised and damaged chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other patient you can find is Zwerk. He took a hit to the ribs, and his right leg hurt quite a bit. You’ll want to assess his wounds by looking at each area. After looking at the chest, you’ll determine there’s a gash on his ribs. When it comes to his foot, you’ll learn he only has a sprained ankle. Once you’ve finished examining him, here’s everything you want to do to treat Zwerk in Kingdom Come 2.

Clean his wounds to ensure they don’t fester by using Schnapps.

to ensure they don’t fester by using Schnapps. Sew up his wounds before attempting to bandage them.

his wounds before attempting to bandage them. Now that you’ve sewn up his wounds, dress them .

. The last thing is to rub an ointment on Zwerk’s ankle to help with the swelling. You want to use your Chamomile Brew.

on Zwerk’s ankle to help with the swelling. You want to use your Chamomile Brew. Before you go, offer him a drink and provide any type of alcohol you’re not using in your inventory.

When you leave Zwerk’s side, he’ll thank you for your time treating him and ensuring his injuries weren’t as bad as they could have been. You can see the results of your time with each individual the next day by speaking with Klara, who has several rewards for completing this part of the quest in Kingdom Come 2.

