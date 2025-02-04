Do you need to play Kingdom Come Deliverance 1 before 2?

If you want to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 but never played the first game, you might think you are missing out on some significant plot points, halting your potential purchase.

While you might be right, that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy the second game in all its glory even if you never picked up the first installment.

Should you play Kingdom Come Deliverance 1 before the sequel?

It depends on what you want out of a game. Image via Warhorse Stuidos

Ideally, you should play the first game before picking up the second if you’re able to. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 picks up exactly where the first game left off with Henry’s story, so a lot of the initial story might be a bit confusing to new players if they don’t know where the story went in the first game..

That doesn’t mean you have to play it by any means, and you can play the second installment without knowing anything about the first game. It definitely helps the narrative to see what happened in the original to make sense of some of the crucial flashbacks, villains, and plot points that are mentioned within the first few hours. If you aren’t that interested in the story, though, and want to enjoy the game, or are a notorious cutscene skipper who wants to dive straight into the action, then you won’t be missing anything. New players aren’t alienated from the full experience of the sequel if they skip the first entirely.

If you don’t want to play the game, you can always watch someone else’s playthrough or search for a video recap of the events of the first game to bring you up to speed. After all, it’s a huge game with over 100 hours of gameplay, so many people might not have the time to spend nearly 200 hours on both games.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 1 full story recap

Set in early 15th century in the Kingdom of Bohemia, you play the role of Henry in Kingdom Come Deliverance 1, a blacksmith apprentice living with his mother and father in the mining town of Skalitz. Henry and his father finish a commissioned sword for the King’s commander. Early on, the city is attacked by Cuman soldiers under a man called Sigismund’s command, and Henry’s parents are killed, forcing Henry to flee with the sword to warn the lord of Talmberg.

The next morning, Sigismund’s army appears outside of Talmberg, but quickly leaves. Henry uses the chance to return home to bury his parents, but is attacked by bandits who steal the sword. Henry is saved by a Skalitz survivor, Theresa, who takes him to Rattay for safety. Seeking to recover the sword and avenge his parents, Henry learns to fight bandits and Cumans, and uncovers what he and others believe to be an insurgency plot to overthrow the king.

Throughout his journey, Henry infiltrates a bandit camp, gets found, captured, and tortured, and finds out that he is the illegitimate son of the King’s commander you were initially making the sword for. Henry doesn’t ever find his sword, but there is a siege and many fights against impressively sized armies, as well as a bunch of other cool stuff to find for those that like to explore.

The game ends with Henry and others being tasked with visiting one of Sigismund’s allies at his estate in Trosky Castle, and you need to deliver a letter flanked by a small armed entourage where the second game begins. Who knows, maybe Henry will finally find the sword and get his revenge this time.

