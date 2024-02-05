Lethal Company Offense map: Expert Moon guide

The Offense map is a key part of any high quota run in Lethal Company. If you’re looking to pick up decent scrap for the quota, or maybe you just want to get away from all the Circuit Bees, Offense is a great place to start your next scrap run.

Here is our full map guide for Offense in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company Offense guide

Offense map. Image by McMessenger via Steam

Offense is a hazard level B map on Lethal Company. It sits middle of the pack for difficulty and monster variety. This map costs nothing to visit, and is the next best free map after March. This guide will look at how to navigate Offense and survive with a ship full of scrap.

Learning Offense: Layout, fire exit, and weather conditions

Place the Extension Ladder down by hugging the cliff and dropping the ladder with left-click. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to enter the Offense Facility. You can either head straight from the back of the Home Base, past the overhead pipes, and turn left once you reach the corner of the Facility building, or travel far right from the ship to find the fire exit. This exit requires either a Jetpack or an Extension Ladder to reach. Alternatively you can leap onto the giant pipes while the ship is landing on Offense but this method is harder to execute.

Jump onto the pipe while the ship is landing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From here, follow the pipework after exiting the ship if you don’t want to use the Jetpack or Extension Ladder. Keep moving until see a water tower on the left-hand side. There is a giant rock placed tightly next to the tower.

Use the rock to the left of the tower to ascend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go up to the rock, and hug the right-hand side where there is a ridge you can leap onto. Don’t continuously run forward on the ledge or you’ll keep falling. Instead, readjust your aim and jump to climb the ridges in the rock. Stay on the right corner of the rock at all times and continue to climb up until you are at the very top. This can be quick tricky to master but once you’re close to the top you can start running. You can easily get onto the pipes from here.

Be mindful that you should stick to a straight line path from the ship to the main entrance if you’re visiting Offense while its Rainy or Flooded. Any diversion along this passage can lead to your demise because of the quicksand. The fire exit lets you use the pipes to avoid quicksand and any night-time monsters.

Learn what monsters spawn on Offense

The Eyeless Dog can wander from three pm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will run into Thumpers and Bunker Spiders on Offense, where Hygrodere, Snare Fleas, and Coil-Heads are less common but can still appear. Other and deadlier monsters like the Bracken, Jester, Ghost Girl, and Nutcracker have a smaller chance of showing up.

Eyeless Dogs and Baboon Hawks will likely spawn after 3pm. The toughest monster to face on this map, however, is the Earth Leviathan. While their spawns are quite a bit rarer, we recommend keeping someone on the Home Base if you are staying out so they can alert others if an Earth Leviathan spawns in.

Tip: Baboon Hawks can distract the Eyeless Dogs and Forest Keeper.

Know what equipment to take with you

Use the Radar Booster to find your way back to the main entrance or to blind the Coil-Head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Offense has the standard Facility interior (no Mansion) that can easily cause players to get lost as they venture further into the labyrinth. If you’re heading in alone or with friends, it is best to take a Pro-Flashlight, Shovel, and Radar Booster to avoid getting lost.

The Shovel can easily handle Bunker Spiders, Thumpers, and the occasional Snare Flea that pop up here too. The Radar Booster temporarily stuns the Coil-Head which is incredibly helpful to solo players. Make sure to loot smaller items first before grabbing anything heavy, as you can only take one heavy object at a time.

How to survive on Offense

Find the Radar Booster’s name by switching camera POV on the main monitor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Due to the recent railing nerf, use a Shovel and back away while fighting to kill the higher spawning monsters like the Thumpers and Bunker Spiders. Remember the Spider cannot see and the Thumper cannot hear.

Divide the team up to check the main entrance and fire exit for loot first. The fire exit shouldn’t be neglected as loot will likely spawn here unlike the sectors nearest to the main entrance.

Throw Stun Grenades to blow up any landmines that are in dangerous positions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turrets and landmines will inevitably spawn in. Make sure to listen out to their distinct audio and refer to the laser beam for a turret’s position and the red flash of a landmine. Move through the Facility as quickly as you can but slow down once you reach any doorways or staircases.

Finally, move all scrap to the Facility exterior. You can also drop off the Pro-Flashlight and Shovel in case another teammate needs them, but always be aware of any Hoarding Bugs that may spawn as they’ll steal any loot left inside the Facility.