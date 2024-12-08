Even though ATLYSS is still in Early Access, it comes with tons of content and replayability However, you can further expand your experience by adding mods. From a level uncapper to extended cosmetic options and more, here are the best ATLYSS mods for you to try.

Recommended Videos

Top 10 ATLYSS mods you need to try out

The BepInExPack mod is a prerequisite to almost every entry on this list and for the game in general. Therefore, we recommend downloading and installing it before attempting to grab any other mod. You may also need the BepInEx Fixer mod, a great tool to have on hand if you’re having a hard time hosting public lobbies while using BepInExPack.

AppearancePlus

You can “Bonk” enemies with different weapons in ATLYSS. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The base version of ATLYSS allows you to customize your character’s look, from the color and texture of its hair, body, and horns to the length of its tail and even the width of its head, chest, nose, and more. However, the AppearancePlus mod expands on this by adding plenty of new features like:

Custom textures : You can use these to decorate your character however you like, going beyond the textures provided within the game, including intricate features like its eyes, mouth, and more.

: You can use these to decorate your character however you like, going beyond the textures provided within the game, including intricate features like its eyes, mouth, and more. New animations , including jiggle physics, which the creator has emphasized in their description of the mod.

, including jiggle physics, which the creator has emphasized in their description of the mod. Uncapped values for character customization : You’re no longer restricted to specific values when designing your character, meaning you can increase and decrease your character model’s size and proportions any way you’d like. This also works in multiplayer.

: You’re no longer restricted to specific values when designing your character, meaning you can increase and decrease your character model’s size and proportions any way you’d like. This also works in multiplayer. An in-game console for commands .

. Unrestricted zooming .

. Texture reloading and in-game edits using commands: If a texture is glitching out or a new one has been applied, you can reload it without leaving the game, ensuring a seamless transition and no interruptions. This applies to editing your character model in-game as well.

The mod’s creator, Nuilescent, has stated that Emotes are the next feature to be added to it. It requires the BepInExPack mod to run.

AtlyssCharacterFreedom

Let the journey begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If your only goal is to operate the sliders in the character creation menu without restrictions, AtlyssCharacterFreedom is the mod for you. Essentially a plugin, the creator of this mod is portalsam, who states that if you’re playing the multiplayer mode of ATLYSS without any other mods, you’ll have to ensure that other players have AtlyssCharacterFreedom installed as well so that they can see the changes made.

AtlyssCharacterFreedom also requires the BepInExPack mod to run.

A little QoL never hurt anybody. Image via Alyren/ Remix by Dot Esports

GeistTools Tweaks is described as “a collection of QoL tweaks” by Alyren, its creator. These quality-of-life additions and changes to ATLYSS include fixes for the game’s UI and players using ultrawide displays. It also adds the borderless fullscreen display mode and introduces the “No Minimize on Focus Loss” function.

The creator has also revealed a few changes that they’ve planned to add in the future, which include a DPS measuring meter for Training Dummies, the ability to automatically select your last-used character, smoother mechanics when grabbing ledges, and a button that lets you Buy or Sell the maximum quantity of a product in a shop.

GeistTools Tweaks requires the BepInExPack mod to run.

AtlyssDiscordRichPresence

Show off! Image via Marioalexsan/Remix by Dot Esports

AtlyssDiscordRichPresence is a mod by creator Marioalexsan that lets you display exactly what you’re doing in the game as your status on Discord, including:

Your character type

Whether you’re playing singleplayer or multiplayer

How long you’ve been playing

What you’re doing within the game

AtlyssDiscordRichPresence requires the BepInExPack mod to run. You’ll need to be online on Discord for your status and game activity to show up.

Buttered Lillys Simple Emotes

They won’t know what hit them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Buttered Lillys Simple Emotes adds hotkeys that you can use to display emotes in ATLYSS.

Point – 7

Ponder – 8

Nod – 9

Dance – B

Clap – N

Taunt – M

Buttered Lillys Simple Emotes requires the LavaGang-MelonLoader to run.

Lillys Player Retexture Mod

Remember to speak with Angela. Image via Kiseff

The Lillys Player Retexture mod, also courtesy of Buttered Lilly lets you change and customize the default in-game textures applied to your characters. This can also be found in other mods, but this one requires the Melon Loader mod to work.

Lillys Player Retexture Mod also requires the LavaGang-MelonLoader to run.

Lillys Level Uncapper

Unlimited leveling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lillys Level Uncapper removes the restriction on the player’s maximum level of 25. This is great if you want to make your character as strong and overpowered as possible with new and upgraded abilities.

Lillys Player Level Uncapper requires the LavaGang-MelonLoader to run.

Mods to increase party size

The more, the merrier. Image via Kiseff

ATLYSS is a great game to play with friends, and with a default party size of four people, you can make your own squad to explore the game’s world and engage in battles and adventures. However, what if you have more people who also want to play? We’ve got you covered with two mods that allow you to increase the size of your party to let more people in.

PartyUp is a mod by a creator named Jswee that increases your party limit to a whopping 99 players. It requires the BepInExPack mod to run. Alternatively, if you’re using the LavaGang-MelonLoader instead, you’ll need to use the Lillys Uncapped Players And Parties mod, which functions the same way.

AllowAnyNames

Get creative. Image via Marioalexsan/Remix by Dot Esports

ATLYSS currently only allows player usernames up to 18 characters long, but installing Marioalexsan’s AllowAnyNames mod removes that limit altogether

AllowAnyNames requires the BepInExPack mod to run.

EasySettings

Lots of settings. Image via Nessie

ATLYSS has quite a few settings for you to play around with, from the usual display, audio and camera controls to others like “Limit Players Character Proportions” and Disable Suggestive Jiggle Bones.” However, a mod named EasySettings by Nessie can enable you to add more options within your in-game settings to better navigate around and customize your game, which include the following:

Walk Speed slider

Jump Buffer Duration

Slider sensitivity

A hotkey to open your key binds

An entirely new tab in the settings that’s dedicated to mods

EasySettings requires the BepInExPack mod to run.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy