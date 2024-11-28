Unfortunately for some players, there’s no Praise the Sun emote in ATLYSS. It’s a disappointment, I know—but at least you can show off your fresh dance moves to friends and dungeon crawlers like yourself by using the emote list to its full potential.

Recommended Videos

Here is our guide on how to emote and make use of all available commands in ATLYSS.

How to emote in ATLYSS

Make friends along the way and connect through your slick dance moves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To emote in ATLYSS, open the chat with Enter, then input “/” and follow it with the emote of your choosing. It can be fiddly to execute these in front of enemies due to the fast-paced nature of ATLYSS, so you should instead emote freely inside the Sanctum or after completing dungeons and defeating bosses.

Taunting seems to be an exclusive emote to use against friends and strangers. I tried taunting the AI enemies but they just looked at me confused. In fact, they didn’t try to fight me at all, so it might be a good way to pacify enemies and hypnotize them instead. While taunting may not work against the AI, you can use the ATLYSS emotes whenever you fancy.

Although the emote list remains the same (regardless of your picked race), there are variations between emotes. Not only are there clear physical differences between each race, but the Byrdle, Chang, Imp, Kobold, and Poon sit differently and perform their own unique dance move that’s exclusive to each. Some animations remain the same also, even if you typed in a different command. This is the case for “ponder” and “thinking,” where both animations bring up a thought bubble.

Full ATLYSS emote list and commands

Get a reminder by executing “emotes” in the chat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tip: You must add / at the start of the command to execute the emote, otherwise you will send the command as a message in the chat box.

Action Command Sit down Press X

/sit

/sit2 Thought bubble /think

/ponder Dance /dance Taunt /taunt Point /point Nod /nod Shrug /shrug Clap /clap

The only emote that’s bound to a keybind is X, being the ability to sit down wherever. Every other command must be entered into the chat box (with Enter) to execute the animation.

We’ll update this article if more emotes are added to ATLYSS.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy