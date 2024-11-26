Forgot password
An Atlyss character in front of a giant goat NPC.
Image via Kiseff
Category:
Indies

All ATLYSS races and unique starting skills

You can get other race's starting skills later.
Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Nov 26, 2024 02:21 pm

ATLYSS has a cute, fun aesthetic that allows you to create and customize your character, and beyond cosmetics, you can choose between several races with unique starting skills that influence gameplay—but you’re not limited to having just one skill later in the game.

All races and their inicial skill in ATLYSS

An Atlyss character in front of a door with a massive lock.
The race won’t define your character’s build. Image via Kiseff

There are five races in ATLYSS: Imp, Poon, Kobold, Byrdle, and Chang. The race determines the main physical features and the initial skill of your character. You can alter the proportions of their body such as height, arms, and belly, but the starting skill is locked to that specific race.

The skill isn’t immediately available as you start playing, however. You’ll have to level up and spend skill points to unlock skills. You’ll also have other skills you can unlock based on your class of choice. You’ll be able to place six of your skills in your hotbar.

Here are all the races and their starting skill in ATLYSS:

RaceType of creatureInitial skillDescription
ImpDemonSiphon Leech“Shoots a siphoning projectile that spawns eldritch leeches on the hit target, healing the caster as they deal damage.”
PoonMammalLeg Up“Grants a movement speed increase buff additionally increasing evasion.”
KuboldReptilianAlacrity“Applies a clearcast boon. The next cast will be instant with no mana, health, or stamina cost.”
ByrdleBirdInner Focus“Provides a buff that guarantees a 100 percent Critical Strike chance for the next attack.”
ChangRodentSturdy“Provides a buff that grants immunity to knockback and auto parries incoming attacks.”

How to get more skills in ATLYSS

You can’t change the initial skill from a race when creating a new character in ATLYSS, but you can get the other skills as you progress through the game through Skill Scrolls. The starting skills are part of a pool of 14 novice skills, so if you wanted to create a character from a race because of the aesthetic but wanted the skill from another, don’t worry. You can get that skill later.

Skill Scrolls can be bought from NPCs or dropped as loot from defeating enemies, so you’ll need to complete some quests to accumulate Crowns before you can buy the skill you wanted, and you’ll also need to be a certain level to be able to unlock the skill.

If you started a build and didn’t like it, you can use a Tome of Unlearning to reset all your skill points. You won’t lose the skill you have, but you’ll be able to replace the skill points and place them again onto the skills you want to unlock instead of keeping the skills you don’t use anymore.

Here are all the skills you can get through Skill Scrolls beyond the race skills:

  • Divine
  • Execute
  • Fireball
  • Life Tap
  • Recall
  • Recovery
  • Rock Toss
  • Spire
  • Spread Shot
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.