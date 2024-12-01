ATLYSS: What is the max level?

If you were expecting to spend hundreds of hours to reach level 1000—then I apologize in advance—because ATLYSS‘s max level is bite-sized. This isn’t Elden Ring, so don’t head into this indie game expecting the dungeon-crawling grind of your life.

Here is everything you need to know about hitting max level in ATLYSS.

What is the ATLYSS level cap?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, ATLYSS has level 25 as its level cap. Released in early access on Nov. 22, 2024. it’s highly likely the current level cap will be increased as ATLYSS remains in a state of development. The developer, Kiseff, has already increased the max level to 25 for its early access release from the beta. Kiseff provided changes across the five races and new skills to encourage variety, replayability, and build experimentation as development continues for this ORPG.

There are 39 points up for grabs if you use the Tome of Unlearning. This max number of Skill Points is only in play once you reach the level 25 cap. ATLYSS‘s early access currently offers one overworld zone you can fully explore using portals, with enemy variety (depending on whether it’s day or night). Alongside this, you have two fully-developed dungeons and bosses you can repeatedly face off against for extra XP and to help develop/perfect your build.

More content will be added, but as this is a one-person show—much like Lethal Company—you must be patient when expecting new content for ATLYSS.

How to gain XP in ATLYSS

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple ways to gain XP in ATLYSS. You will always be gaining XP if you’re fighting something. Enemies drop a small amount of experience immediately added to your XP counter at the bottom of the screen. Resembling the likes of Dark Souls, this counter slowly fills up by killing enemies, bosses, and completing quests. You can also purchase Tomes, which gives you a large sum of XP if you’re looking to level up as quickly as possible. This requires thousands of Crowns, however. You can easily collect these by destroying vases inside dungeons or defeating overworld enemies.

The XP dropped by enemies is rather limited, especially in the lower-levelled areas of ATLYSS. Dungeons provide higher experience points than over-world sectors, but the best thing you can do is complete the NPC quests found inside the Sanctum. You can visit Angela, Sally, and Emok to run multiple quests at once. Remember that dungeons and main questlines (from Angela) are locked behind a base level.

You should aim to complete as many quests as possible to accumulate XP. Thankfully, ATLYSS doesn’t treat XP collecting like Minecraft—dying doesn’t result in XP loss. Your progress throughout a dungeon is saved, even if you die. This means you can head straight back into the fight without having to take out any enemies you previously defeated.

