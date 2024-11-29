How to respec in ATLYSS

Respec-ing isn’t something you simply wander upon in ATLYSS. You’re wasting your time searching for a mysterious NPC, hiding behind a secret fake wall. The ability to respec is actually hidden inside the safest zone of ATLYSS—the Sanctum.

Here is our full guide on how to respec and unlearn skills in ATLYSS.

ATLYSS respec guide

This ramen restaurant lookalike has a lot to offer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You likely already met Sally the Shopkeeper inside Sanctum while running around, collecting as many quests as your little adventurer could carry. While she offers new questlines and trading opportunities, there is also the option to respec if you’re unhappy with your current Attributes and Skills. You can find Sally west from the spawn point inside Sactum when you load into ATLYSS.

You can only respec after hitting level 10. It’s best to choose your class before respec-ing at Sally’s shop. Tomes are essential to leveling up and picking your class. These are found by asking for quests with the three key ATLYSS NPCs: Sally, Emok, and Angela. Go to the Consumable tab (cake icon) when bartering with Sally. From there, you can buy Tomes (right-click) and use them to respec.

Alter your Attributes to suit your newfound class. Screenshot by Dot Esports Learn new skills and max out your best moves before your next dungeon crawl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The two Tomes to respec are:

Tome of Unlearning (1200 Crowns): Reimburse all Skill Points in your General Skillbook and Class Skillbook.

(1200 Crowns): Reimburse all Skill Points in your General Skillbook and Class Skillbook. Tome of Naivety (1500 Crowns): Reimburse all Attribute Points. These are your Strength, Mind, Dexterity, and Vitality stats you selected at the start of the game.

Respec-ing comes at a price but is worth it if you’ve chosen a class that doesn’t match your current stats. You cannot, however, respec your class (change it to another) after you’ve chosen it. Respec-ing lets you reallocate your total sum of collecting points based on your current level. You can start the respec process by going to your Inventory (hit “I“), right-clicking on the Tome, and selecting “Use.” Check your current point allocation with “P” to see what you want to adjust before you use the Tome.

How to unlearn skills in ATYLSS

There’s no need to respec your Mastery Scrolls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlearn skills if you purchased them via Mastery Scrolls. These are separate from the default General and Class Skills you get by reading the Class Tome. You can remove these by right-clicking on the skill in your Skillbook and selecting “Unlearn.” This makes room for new Scrolls in your Skillbook and reimburses any Skill Points you used on leveling up that move. Look out for the scroll icon, which indicates if a skill can be unlearnt.

How to allocate skills in ATLYSS

With six skill slots and a full General and Class Skillbook to shift through, you might have got too trigger-happy like I did when assigning new skills. The Class Skillbook alone has eight skills to start out with, and General Skills like Recovery are too good to pass up. But what happens if you’ve already filled your skill bar? Thankfully, you can swap these skills out whenever you like.

Go into your skills by clicking “K.” Here you will see the General Skillbook and the Class Skillbook (if you’ve selected your Tome already). Right-click on the skill(s) you wish to unassign from the skill bar and hit “Unassign.” This removes them from the bar, but their current rank remains. Rank is the skill points you’ve put into the special move. The only way to get these points back is to use the Tome of Unlearning.

You can rearrange the order on the skill bar by dragging the skill across the bar and into a new slot. It will swap with any skill that was already allocated to the bar. Finally, consumables can be added to the bar by dragging them from the Consumable tab in your Inventory and into any of the numbered slots on the bar at the bottom of your screen.

