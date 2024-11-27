All ATLYSS classes, ranked

The problem with ATLYSS classes is that you can’t see what skills you’d get until you read your chosen Tome. If you’re unhappy with what you got, you’d have to create a new save file and start again.

So, here is everything you need to know about ATLYSS classes; with a rundown on how classes work, whether you can change them, and which is best to choose in your playthrough.

ATLYSS: All classes ranked

Each ATLYSS class is buffed by a corresponding Attribute. As your Attribute points remain the same even after unlocking your class, you should pick the class that best suits your current stats. Fighter is strengthened by your Strength stat, Mystic is improved with a higher Mind, and Bandit is increased further by your Dexterity point total.

Just like races, all classes are a viable option in ATLYSS. However, certain races work better with specific classes. For instance, an Imp is better suited as a Mystic, the Poon’s evasiveness would harmonize with the Bandit’s skills, and Byrdle’s critical damage would pair well with the charged attacks of the Fighter. Meanwhile, the Kubold is a balanced race that could fit with any class.

Let’s get into our ranking of the three classes in ATLYSS:

3) Bandit

Get ready for evasive maneuvers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Bandit seems like the most fun as it offers brand new potential that’s unavailable for Mystic and Fighters, the Bandit is the hardest to master. Focused on evasion, the Bandit has the ability to go invisible, triple jump, and perform dash long jumps. This gives you greater movement to dart around the battlefield and avoid taking damage, but you need high stamina to keep up with this skill set.

Most Bandit skills focus on buffing movement rather than increase damage with special attacks or weapon buffs. This means you’d have to prioritize weapon enchantments instead of having skills you can rely on if you find yourself in a tight spot.

2) Mystic

Play safe and deal damage from afar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mystic is a long-range fighter. A caster of magic, you need a lot of Mana to make good use of this class. ATLYSS enemies are particularly persistent and this can get quite overwhelming inside dungeons. The Mystic is a great pick for those playing co-op—but it isn’t recommended for the adventurers out there unless you’re happy to play the game continuously at a distance.

You’re also at risk of enemies de-spawning outside of the dungeons if you stray too far away. Their health fully replenishes when you return to their spawn point, putting you at a disadvantage with your depleted health and Mana.

1) Fighter

Take down enemies fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our top pick for the best class is the Fighter. Buffing attacks and dealing status effects to enemies, the Fighter’s kit resembles the many enemies you’ll face in ATLYSS. A mixture of close-range and mid-range skill attacks, the Fighter encourages you to play on the offensive at all times.

Most heavy weapons you pick up while exploring dungeons deal more damage than lighter swords or dual-wield blades, making it easier to adapt to the fight ahead on you. The Fighter also takes full advantage of each fighting style in ATLYSS, where you can master dodging and parrying by allotting points to their corresponding skill.

How to select a class in ATLYSS

Experiment with classes and races until you find the one that suits you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While picking your class is non-refundable once you read the Tome, you can create another character and grind to level 10 to select a new class. Character creations are saved in ATLYSS, so you can swap playthroughs every time you launch into the game. Any previously assigned skill points are refunded once you select your class.

Classes are selected upon hitting level 10, but it isn’t mandatory. However, picking your class is essential if you want to mess around with Mana and style on dungeon bosses. We recommend hitting main quests with Angela to reach level 10 quickly, alongside completing Catacombs when they’re available. Classes are unlocked by visiting Angela, Sally, or Emok inside the Sanctum (safe zone). Each NPC has a unique Tome to share.

The three ATLYSS classes are:

Bandit : Visit Sally east of the spawn point in Sanctum and accept the Devious Pact quest for the Tome.

: Visit Sally east of the spawn point in Sanctum and accept the Devious Pact quest for the Tome. Mystic : Visit Angela in front of the spawn spot when you start the game and accept the Disciple of Magic quest to receive the Tome.

: Visit Angela in front of the spawn spot when you start the game and accept the Disciple of Magic quest to receive the Tome. Fighter: Visit Emok and look at his questlines. Select the Strength and Honor quest for the Tome to spawn in your inventory.

Picking up a Tome doesn’t initiate the class. You need to enter your inventory (press “I”) and go to your Consumables. Find the Tome and click, then hit Use to activate the class. You can revisit the NPC to pick up another Tome if you accidentally dropped it while exploring or completing dungeons.

Which class should you choose in ATLYSS?

Levelling up is essential if you want to max out every skill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The choice between classes comes down to your fighting preference. Starting off with a bow, I’ve found more luck with heavier weapons and dashing through enemies to avoid taking damage. Therefore, I choose the Fighter class to bully enemies in close-quarter fights, to then immediately escape and avoid taking damage from any retaliating blows. Refer to how you normally play dungeon crawlers or Soulslikes (dodge, parry, block, or projectiles) and pick your ATLYSS class to emulate that.

