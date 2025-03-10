How to fix Client Timeout in R.E.P.O.

R.E.P.O. is an early access game with its fair share of faults, with the Client Timeout error being among the worst of them.

When it appears, you can’t join or host games because of the message, and not many players have seemed to find a way around the error. That doesn’t mean there are fixes, but not all might work for you. Read on for a solution.

How to fix Client Timeout error in REPO

Another annoying error. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A handful of options are available to fix the Client Timeout message while playing R.E.P.O.

Most players have fixed the issue by updating drivers or running Steam as admin. Depending on what driver you have, either NVIDIA or AMD, there are specific updates available for whatever model you use.

To run Steam as admin, you can follow these steps:

Right-click the Steam icon. Select Properties. Click the Compatibility tab. Check the box labeled Run This Program As An Administrator. Click Apply. Click OK.

When you next run Steam at any time, it should always run as an admin. But this is only available if the profile you have signed into on your PC is the main account that can control the whole system.

If those two methods don’t work, you can do more specific things depending on your setup. For example, those who play the game using a VPN have said that turning it off fixed the issue, which likely means the game can’t be played while using a VPN at all and might get worse when anti-cheat gets added to the game in the future.

Some players have also expressed how they got the timeout after spamming chat with curse words or other types of spam, though we haven’t been able to replicate that ourselves to see if it happens.

There’s also the possibility that your network can’t connect with those you are playing with or your connections aren’t working well together, leading to the timeout. See if single player works, and if it does, maybe leave the game for a day or two and try returning later to see if it fixes itself.

Not every fix might work, and the game is still in early access, so there are a lot of bugs and errors to fix over time. With the developers teasing a future matchmaking mode, there’s the chance the Client Timeout error could fade in time. Hopefully, one of the options above will help you overcome it for now.

