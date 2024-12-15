How to solve and win the Blessed Pearl game in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

As you explore Sukhothai in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, you will uncover the Blessed Pearl quest, full of puzzles and involving a deadly snake. One of the games in the quest has a trick—and a puzzle-breaking bug, too—so we are here to help you with that.

How to solve the Blessed Pearl game

The Blessed Pearl quest starts in Sukhothai and sends you on a mission across the river into a mysterious hidden pyramid. Once you enter the pyramid’s hidden entrance and past the giant snake. There is a simple cogwheel puzzle to solve and a giant snake to fight before you reach the Blessed Pearl Game Room.

Solve the cogwheel puzzle before finding the Blessed Pearl game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once inside the Game Room, you will see a stone table in the center of the room with L-shaped pieces stuck in the top. You should use the pegs found in the wall openings to turn the L-shaped pieces and unlock the doors. When a peg is placed next to a piece, the piece will turn. Place pegs one at a time to see how they affect the pieces.

Place the first peg in the center space on the stone table. Place the second peg to the right of the peg that has not turned on the top right as you face the exit. The space on the right will open up and reveal three more pegs. Place the third peg in column four, row four. Place the fourth peg in column two, row two. Place the final peg next to the only piece that hasn’t turned toward the exit.

Place the pegs to turn the pieces. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to fix the Blessed Pearl game bug

One issue that has been plaguing players when attempting this game is a puzzle-breaking bug. When placing a peg in the stone table, the wall opening will close and block you from grabbing any more pegs. With no more pegs, you won’t be able to unlock the door and leave. The only way to fix this is to restart the last checkpoint and start over. To prevent the bug from happening, take out every peg and drop them on the floor before placing them on the stone table.

