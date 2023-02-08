Shrivelfig Fruit Location in Hogwarts Legacy

After years of waiting, Hogwarts Legacy is finally here. Avalanche Software’s latest project brings players into the world of Harry Potter through the lens of a late-entry fifth-year student being initiated into the wizarding world. Though set prior to the events of the popular book and movie series, players are still immersed in the iconic location of Hogwarts.

Much like the characters of the popular franchise, players in Hogwarts Legacy can craft a vast number of magical equipment and items. From healing potions to Liquid Luck, many of the series’ famous reagents have made it into Hogwarts Legacy.

Shrivelfig is an ingredient that players can use to craft multiple items in Hogwarts Legacy. Most notably, Shrivelfig is used to craft Thunderbrew potions, which stun enemies around you. For difficult combat situations, a Thunderbrew potion can be extremely useful. If you are unsure of where to find Shrivelfig to complete this recipe, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find Shrivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy

There are three main ways that players can obtain Shrivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy. First, players can purchase Shrivelfig Fruit outright at The Magic Neep in the western side of Hogsmeade. This shop sells the fruit for 150 Galleons each, while seeds are considerably more expensive at 300 Galleons.

Screengrab via Avalanche | Remix by Blaine Polhamus

Players can also purchase or loot Shrivelfig seeds and a pot to grow Shrivelfig Fruit on their own. Players will need to progress far enough into the game to create potting tables with a medium pot, which can be purchased at the Tomes and Scrolls shop in Hogsmeade. This method will require a greater upfront investment, as the entire ordeal can cost around 700 Galleons, but players will be able to supply themselves with an unlimited supply of Shrivelfig Fruit.

Finally, players can try their luck to find Shrivelfig Fruit in the wild. There is no set location where players can farm the reagent, but it can be looted from chests found around the world.