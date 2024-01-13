How to abandon quests in Hogwarts Legacy

As you dive into the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll find plenty of intriguing side quests popping up around you. Remember not to overlook those side quests, as they’re more than just a fun distraction.

Side quests are your ticket to leveling up and powering through the game’s plot, but sometimes you’ve got to make tough choices on which quests to tackle first and which you want to drop altogether. Here’s how to abandon a side quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Abandoning quests in Hogwarts Legacy, a guide

Abandoning quests is very easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To abandon a quest in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to open the quest journal, where you’ll find an Abandon Quest option in the lower corner of the screen. If you ever get stuck on a mission in Hogwarts Legacy or just want to prioritize another quest first, you can very easily abandon the quest. To do so:

Open your quest journal with the Options button (console) or J (PC).

with the Options button (console) or J (PC). Select the quest you wish to abandon.

you wish to abandon. In the lower-right corner of the screen, select “ Abandon Quest .”

.” If mid-quest, you’ll be teleported to the common areas of Hogwarts.

To those who are worried that abandoning a quest means you won’t be able to do it again, don’t worry. You’ll be able to pick up abandoned quests again when you want.

How to retake abandoned quests in Hogwarts Legacy

Troll in the dungeon! Image via Avalanche Studios

Luckily, in Hogwarts Legacy, side quests aren’t going anywhere. You can always circle back to them at any time without the stress of them disappearing. To return to a quest you previously abandoned, you’ll need to head back to that quest’s giver and speak to them.

If you ever hit a snag in a quest or just lost track of where you were, simply abandon and restart it. Head back to the quest giver, and you’re good to go again. Do keep in mind the game throws in some time-sensitive side missions that can be missed if not done chronologically alongside the main story. But again, it’s no biggie at all since these quests will eventually make a comeback as you progress through the central plot.

Remember, while you can ditch quests left and right, those side quests are gold mines for boosting your progress in the main story. So, mix it up, balance your questing, and most importantly, avoid the Whomping Willow!