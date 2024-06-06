Hogwarts Legacy June 6 update patch notes: Photo mode, talent point reset, and more

The June 6 summer update for Hogwarts Legacy is the first bit of fresh content the Harry Potter game has seen across all platforms in over a year, with the last update occurring on June 2, 2023. There’s lots of content to explore, with patch notes highlighting everything included.

If you’re planning to return to the witchcraft and wizarding world to see what else there is to explore, you need to know what fresh content to be on the lookout for. Here are the patch notes for the June 6 Hogwarts Legacy update.

Hogwarts Legacy summer 2024 update patch notes

Taking pictures of Hogwarts has never been easier. Image via Avalanche Software

The June 6 summer update for Hogwarts Legacy has two major new features, a couple of smaller ones, some previously platform-exclusive content unlocked for all, and various bug fixes or changes. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about this update.

Photo mode

The biggest addition included in this update is a new photo mode system. With this system, you can pose your character, adjust settings like depth of field and contrast, add magical frames, change the time of day, and so much more.

Talent point reset

Choosing your talent points is a key part of making your ideal character build in Hogwarts Legacy and you can now freely reset all talent points to reassign them as desired. Before this change, you had to begin an entirely new save and choose your Hogwarts house all over again to choose your talents from scratch.

It costs you a bit of gold to reset your points. Image via Avalanche Software

New items

Three new items were added in this update. These items are:

The Lavender Borealis broom , a purple-themed broom you can use.

, a purple-themed broom you can use. Circular Taped Spectacles that match those famously worn by Harry Potter.

that match those famously worn by Harry Potter. Some Azkaban-themed gear inspired by the notorious wizard prison.

Unlocked exclusive assets

A couple of items and one quest were previously only available for specific platforms. As of the June 6 update, the following assets are now available for all players.

The Haunted Shop mission that unlocks a special shop in Hogsmeade where you can sell your gear for an increased price once you complete the full quest.

that unlocks a special shop in Hogsmeade where you can sell your gear for an increased price once you complete the full quest. The Onyx Hyppogriff mount you can fly around the world on.

you can fly around the world on. The Shopkeeper cosmetic set including a jacket, hat, and full-body outfit.

including a jacket, hat, and full-body outfit. The Felix Felicis potion, also known as liquid luck, that highlights the locations of all large loot chests on the map for one day.

You’ll blend right in with the other shopkeepers in Hogsmeade while wearing this outfit. Image via Avalanche Software

Bug fixes and changes

This update also includes lots of bug fixes and small changes across all platforms. You can see every fix included in the official patch notes, but here are all of the biggest ones.

Fixed butterflies leading players to chests that had already been opened.

Fixed clipping issues with some masks.

Fixed loyalist assassin enemy attacks not properly damaging players.

Updated the game credits.

Fixed Lodgok staying stuck inside the Hogshead permanently which would prevent progression.

Increased audio during the final battle.

Fixed map icons leading players to the wrong location.

