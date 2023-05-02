How to get 80 free pulls in Honkai: Star Rail

So many pulls closer to the character you want.

Honkai: Star Rail is the latest gem to join miHoYo’s ever-growing roster of massively popular games. But like those that came before it, Honkai also features an unpredictable gacha system that pushes players to regularly look for freebies.

Those players will be very excited to learn then that there are currently 80 free pulls up for grabs in the spacefaring title as of the week beginning on May 1.

The gacha system that is present in Honkai and miHoYo’s other games like Genshin Impact is notoriously unpredictable and luck based. Some players will find the system seems to favor them while others will experience such bad luck they consistently feel cheated, even with the underlying pity system in place.

Image via miHoYo

Related: All male characters in Honkai: Star Rail ranked by hotness

Obtaining the characters you desire is easily one of the toughest parts of any miHoYo game, but luckily there are generally freebies up for grabs to make the process easier. For the most part, free rewards are obtained through codes, but for Honkai’s grand launch, there are so many freebies up for grabs players can get at least 80 free pulls.

How to get free Warps in Honkai: Star Rail

Players boarding the Astral Express and setting off on their Honkai: Star Rail journey close to launch have a rare opportunity to claim at least 80 free pulls but will also gather the resources to purchase even more.

Claim the pre-registration rewards

20 Star Rail Passes

Leading up to the official debut of Honkai: Star Rail, miHoYo held a campaign for in-game rewards that players could later enjoy once the game launched. Luckily, the excitement leading up to the release of Honkai was so grand that players unlocked all of the bountiful pre-registration rewards available.

Now, players can reap the rewards from this pre-game event by visiting their in-game mailbox. These rewards appear in all player’s mailboxes once they have unlocked the feature.

Based on my experience, these rewards have been available for all players regardless of whether they completed pre-registration. There is a chance they are time-limited and will no longer be delivered to players’ mailboxes at some point in the future.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

Complete the “Trailblazing Will” event

40 Star Rail Passes

1,600 Stellar Jade (which equals 10 pulls of either type)

Raising your Trailblaze level will reward more pulls through the “Trailblazing Will” permanent event. This event will directly reward players with 10 Star Rail Passes at level five, level 15, level 25, and level 35.

Claiming the level 25 and the level 35 rewards will also grant 1,600 Stellar Jade. This can be spent on more pulls and players can also choose for themselves whether they want to buy Star Rail Special Passes or Star Rail Passes.

Altogether, the “Trailblazing Will” event will grant players 50 free pulls.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

Log in daily for the “A World Beyond” event

10 Star Rail Special Passes

To celebrate the launch of Honkai: Star Rail, the space fantasy RPG launched with a daily login event that encourages players to play on a consistent basis for bountiful rewards. Logging in for a total of seven days will reward players with 10 Star Rail Special Passes.

This event is limited-time which means players will only be able to gain these pulls until the event ends. The “A World Beyond” event will be live until around June 6, so players have a little over a month to log in and claim these.

Players do not have to log in seven consecutive days to claim the Star Rail Special Passes but instead must log in a total of seven days before the event ends.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

Claim your “Departure Thank-You Gift”

10 Star Rail Special Passes

Another celebratory gift for players who are around for the game’s official launch grants players another 10 Star Rail Special Passes. Since the letter attached to this reward is specifically tied to the game’s launch, there is a decent chance it will not be available to those who join Honkai: Star Rail later on.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

Players who have received the 80 guaranteed wishes plus the additional ones they can purchase with Stellar Jade might be seeking even more free pulls. Honkai: Star Rail certainly seems a lot more willing to reward players for less work than Genshin, so here are a few additional tasks that players can complete to quickly add to their 80 free pulls.

Complete Daily Training

60 Stellar Jade each day

This method of gaining more pulls exists outside of the 80 players were seeking and will take more time. In my experience logging in each day to complete daily tasks is one of the easiest and most efficient ways to quickly rack up more pulls.

For each task players complete within Daily Training, varying amounts of Stellar Jade will be awarded.

For gaining 100 Activity, players will receive 10 Stellar Jade.

For gaining 200 Activity, players will receive 10 Stellar Jade.

For gaining 300 Activity, players will receive 10 Stellar Jade.

For gaining 400 Activity, players will receive 15 Stellar Jade.

For gaining 500 Activity, players will receive 15 Stellar Jade.

In total, this allows players to receive 60 Stellar Jade per day which then equates to about one pull every three days.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

Watch streamers play during the Honkai: Star Rail Twitch campaign

80 Stellar Jade

Tuning into any Honkai: Star Rail stream on Twitch will grant rewards, including 80 Stellar Jade. This isn’t much in itself, but combined with the other rewards you’ve gained from quests, daily tasks, and codes it might be that extra bit you need for another pull.

This Twitch campaign will be live until May 24, so players have quite a while to watch and claim these rewards.

We gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.