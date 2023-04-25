All Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops and how to redeem them

With a game like Honkai Star Rail that features a heavily unpredictable luck-based gacha system, obtaining free rewards is a must. Like most miHoYo games, Honkai Star Rail does offer players a variety of ways to unlock free rewards, with one of the most bountiful being limited Twitch drop campaigns.

Twitch drop campaigns aren’t always occurring, which means players will have to look to other methods of obtaining free loot in Honkai Star Rail like redeeming codes, but when Twitch drops are live, the rewards are substantial.

MiHoYo has decided to kick off the highly anticipated launch of Honkai Star Rail with a lengthy Twitch drop campaign that eager players can jump into immediately.

Image via miHoYo

Related: How the pity system works in Honkai Star Rail

Twitch campaigns are one of the easiest ways for players to obtain rewards since loot is gained through watching streamers. Some Twitch drop campaigns are only active for specifically-chosen streamers, but miHoYo has already stated any Honkai Star Rail stream on Twitch will count toward players’ progress.

This means players can choose from a variety of creators as long as they are streaming in the Honkai Star Rail category on Twitch. You don’t have to stick to just one either as all watch progress is accumulated across any streamers you watch.

All Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops

The first-ever set of Twitch drops for Honkai Star Rail will kick off at launch. The drops in this campaign feature various loot including:

Credits

Lost Gold Fragments

Condensed Aether

Traveler’s Guides

Stellar Jades

Image via miHoYo

MiHoYo has also promised more rewards beyond this, but since the Twitch drop campaign is a lengthy one that has not begun yet the rest of the rewards have not been unveiled. As soon as more rewards are revealed they will be updated here.

How to earn Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops

Players can earn the Honkai Star Rail Twitch drop loot by watching participating streamers on Twitch during the event. The event will take place from April 26 to May 24, which gives players ample amount of time to get in on the rewards.

To claim Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops, all players need to do is watch streamers play the game after linking their Honkai Star Rail account to Twitch. Since the game has not yet officially launched, the link to do so is not yet available but will be once players have created their main character, according to miHoYo.

Image via miHoYo

How to claim Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops

While the bulk of what players need to do to claim Honkai rewards is simply tune into a stream, there are a few extra steps that need to be taken to ensure you will be successful in claiming the rewards.

Players can activate this campaign by linking their Twitch and Honkai accounts starting on April 26. This cannot be done until players have already made a Honkai account and progressed to the point of naming their character.

The next step is to tune in until you have watched for long enough to unlock a reward. A full breakdown of all rewards and watch time requirements has not been shared yet, but once they have the information will be updated. In my experience with Twitch drops, the first reward takes around 15 minutes to claim and each reward thereafter increases both in value and the amount of watching time required.

After watching for enough time to claim a reward, visit the Twitch drops and rewards page and select the claim button.

Your reward will then arrive in your Honkai Star Rail mailbox within 24 hours. Players cannot receive these rewards before first activating their mailbox by completing the Trailblaze Missions from “The Blue” to “A Moment of Peace.”

In my experience with Genshin Twitch drops, code redemptions, and other such rewards, the delivery is always instantaneous. Since miHoYo is also behind Honkai Star Rail, players can expect the rewards will likely be delivered fairly soon after they are claimed, but it also could potentially take up to 24 hours to appear.