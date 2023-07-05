Honkai: Star Rail Guinaifen leaks: Release date, abilities, and more

Guinaifen is a rumored upcoming Honkai: Star Rail character heavily inspired by Chinese culture, home of the developer HoYoverse.

She looks like a light-hearted character, far from the serious kind of roles like Dan Heng’s or Jing Yuan’s. Her promotional art shows her festive side, with elements of traditional festivals included in her leaked art, such as traditional Dragon dance-style animals and people partying in the background.

Her ability and Eidolon names show she’s going to have a fun playstyle, and we can’t wait to see what her combat animations will look like. She’s going to be a four-star character wielding the Fire element who will follow the Path of Nihility, according to leaks.

Guinaifen release date in Honkai: Star Rail

As very little is known about Guinaifen and she hasn’t been mentioned by the developer at all, it’s impossible to get an idea of a time window for her release in Honkai.

Leaks haven’t hinted at that piece of information either, and it’s possible the developer has yet to determine this even in internal discussion.

Since the next characters to release with Patch 1.2 and 1.3 are already known, she won’t be released at least before Patch 1.4, which already leads up to winter 2023.

Guinaifen’s abilities in Honkai: Star Rail

Guinaifen is going to bring much firepower. Image via HoYoverse

The leaked abilities of Guinaifen make her look like an aggressive Nihility character. She’ll be the first Fire character from that category to join Honkai‘s roster, although her abilities make her look like Hook, but with a bit more utility.

Skill : deals Fire damage to the target selected and those adjacent to it. Deals Burning damage over time in the following turns, as well as on targets adjacent to it if the selected one is already Burning.

: deals Fire damage to the target selected and those adjacent to it. Deals Burning damage over time in the following turns, as well as on targets adjacent to it if the selected one is already Burning. Ultimate : deals Fire damage equivalent to Guinaifan’s Attack to all enemies.

: deals Fire damage equivalent to Guinaifan’s Attack to all enemies. Talent : after making any action (Basic Attack, Skill, Ultimate or Technique), enemies have a chance to receive Burning damage for two turns through the activation of a Flame Swallowing effect.

: after making any action (Basic Attack, Skill, Ultimate or Technique), enemies have a chance to receive Burning damage for two turns through the activation of a Flame Swallowing effect. Technique: attacks one random target with Fire damage. At the same time, while entering combat, the whole team gains a Shield that will absorb all enemy’s attacks for Two turns.

Her six Eidolons also have leaked. Those grant precious bonuses on stats or attacks, but they’re also costly to upgrade since you’ll have to get duplicate versions of Guinaifen to unlock them. Here they are:

Eating Noodles Upside Down (E1): Bonus on Ultimate’s damage.

(E1): Bonus on Ultimate’s damage. Whistling while Brushing Teeth (E2): Energy restored for every damage dealt by Burning enemies.

(E2): Energy restored for every damage dealt by Burning enemies. Boulder-Smashing (E3): Two more Levels on her Ultimate (with a maximum of Level 15), one more Level to her Attack (with a maximum of Level 10).

(E3): Two more Levels on her Ultimate (with a maximum of Level 15), one more Level to her Attack (with a maximum of Level 10). Neck-Pulling (E4): When Burning an enemy, Guinaifen gains a chance to increase the damage for several turns.

(E4): When Burning an enemy, Guinaifen gains a chance to increase the damage for several turns. Sword-Swallowing (E5): Two more Levels on her Skill (with a maximum of Level 15), Two more Levels to her Attack (with a maximum of Level 15).

(E5): Two more Levels on her Skill (with a maximum of Level 15), Two more Levels to her Attack (with a maximum of Level 15). Bullet-Catching (E6): When using her Skill, she gains a chance to increase Fire damage taken by the target.

Although there’s not much we know about Guinaifen, she’s already highly awaited by a part of Honkai‘s community thanks to her lively personality and what people expect from her playstyle. We might have to wait for quite a while before knowing more about her in the future, however.

