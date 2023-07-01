All Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2 leaks

Although Honkai: Star Rail only launched on April 26, the RPG has already had one massive update and another looming in the near future. The Version 1.2 update is still a bit away, but Trailblazers can begin learning about what the next update will include thanks to the many leaks uncovered by the community.

Kafka is expected to finally become recruitable. Image via miHoYo

Ahead of each major Honkai: Star Rail update, dedicated players uncover a wide variety of content ranging from upcoming recruitable characters to new equipment. Since the space-fantasy game is still quite new, updates are sure to be packed with tons of content for a while, with the Version 1.2 update already shaping up to be a massive one based on the leaks that have emerged.

All Honkai: Star Rail leaks for Version 1.2

Although the Honkai: Star Rail community is quite reliable, the devs are constantly changing and evolving aspects of the game, which means all leaks are subject to change. Trailblazers should look at leaks as highly likely possibilities rather than certain facts as some changes are likely to occur before Version 1.2 launches.

Here are all of the Version 1.2 leaks, which are updated as new content emerges or as existing leaks are modified.

Honkai: Star Rail 1.2 banners

The Version 1.2 update is expected to feature the arrival of three new characters. Because miHoYo has already officially unveiled all three on Twitter, their arrival in 1.2 is nearly certain; the devs have always showcased the splash artwork for upcoming characters in Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact right before they make their debut in the next update.

All characters leaked to be debuting in the Version 1.2 update are as follows.

Phase one: Blade Rarity: Five-star Element: Wind Path: The Destruction

Blade

Blade

A swordsman who abandoned his body to become a blade. Birth name unknown.

He pledges loyalty to Destiny's Slave, and possesses a terrifying self-healing ability.

Blade wields an ancient sword riddled with cracks, just like his body and his mind.#HonkaiStarRail pic.twitter.com/rCQxRJiZWF — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) May 23, 2023

Phase two: Kafka Rarity: Five-star Element: Lightning Path: The Nihility

Kafka

Kafka

On the Interastral Peace Corporation's wanted list, Kafka's entry only has two things — her name, and a single sentence: "Likes collecting coats." Little is known about this Stellaron Hunter aside from her being one of Destiny's Slave Elio's most trusted members.

In order… pic.twitter.com/RFBhuREIUX — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) May 24, 2023

Phase two: Luka Rarity: Four-star Element: Physical Path: The Nihility

Luka

Luka

An optimistic and carefree fighter with a mechanical arm. Skilled in mixed martial arts and is a Wildfire member.

From the fight cage to the battlefield, and from a fighter to a warrior, Luka uses his strength to protect the people of the Underworld.

He wishes to bring hope… pic.twitter.com/vbBq00Uamd — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) May 25, 2023

The banner schedule could swap around slightly so Kafka is first and Blade is second. But Kafka, Blade, and Luka are all nearly certain to release in Version 1.2 regardless of what the order they arrive in looks like. Kafka and Blade will be the featured five-star recruits and Luka will run as a new four-star next to one of them, likely Kafka.

A few other characters are also expected to be featured as four-star recruits with an increased drop rate. The four-star characters expected to be featured for each phase on the Version 1.2 Honkai: Star Rail update are as follows.

Phase one: Arlan, Sushang, and Natasha (Blade’s banner)

Arlan, Sushang, and Natasha (Blade’s banner) Phase two: Luka, Sampo, and Serval (Kafka’s banner)

Honkai: Star Rail 1.2 Relics

The roster of Relics is expected to finally expand in the Version 1.2 updates. Two new four-piece Relic sets have been uncovered by leaks, which are:

Longevous Disciple Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s maximum health points by 12 percent. Four-piece effect: When the equipping character is attacked or their health is consumed, their critical rate is then raised for a few rounds. This ability can stack.

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Two-piece effect: Speed is raised by six percent. Four-piece effect: When the equipping character uses their Ultimate move on an ally, all allies then have their speed raised for a few rounds. This ability cannot stack.



Additionally, leaks have also uncovered two new Planar Ornament sets, which are special two-piece Relic sets that slot in addition to the base four-piece set.

Rutilant Arena Two-piece effect: Raises the critical rate of the equipping character by eight percent. When the equipping character’s critical rate reaches 70 percent or higher, their basic attack and skill damage then increase by 20 percent.

Broken Keel Two-piece effect: Raises the effect resistance of the equipping character by 10 percent. When the effect resistance reaches 30 percent or higher, all allies’ critical damage is then raised by 10 percent.



Honkai: Star Rail 1.2 Light Cones

Two new Light Cones have leaked and are expected to arrive in the Version 1.2 update. Both of these Light Cones are specifically designed for the upcoming five-star recruits also suspected to arrive in this Version, which are Kafka and Blade.

Patience Is All You Need Rarity: Five-star Path: The Nihility “Spider Web” Ability: The equipping character deals 24 to 40 percent increased damage to enemies who are already inflicted with damage over time. For each attack, this Light Cone also raises the equipping recruit’s speed by 4.8 to eight percent for up to three stacks. Additionally, foes who are attacked receive 20 percent to 32 percent increased damage over time.

The Unreachable Side Rarity: Five-star Path: The Destruction “Unfulfilled Yearning” Ability: Raises the equipping character’s critical rate and health points by 18 to 30 percent. When the equipping recruit is attacked or consumes their own health points, their damage is then raised by 24 to 40 percent. This effect lasts until the wearer uses an attack.



Honkai: Star Rail 1.2 enemies

A few new foes players will need to take on are expected to arrive in the Version 1.2 update. The first one is a massive weekly boss who can swap between elements.

Another new foe players will need to confront is an enemy version of Yanqing, who is a playable five-star Ice character. Yanqing is not an antagonist in Honkai: Star Rail, so players will likely come to confront some sort of unique situation in the storyline that leads to a one-time fight with him.

Players will get to take on another version of the Abundant Ebon Deer in the Simulated Universe after Version 1.2 launches. Most Trailblazers are likely already familiar with this foe since they had to face it in the main storyline, but it will become a regular challenge after the new update.

Honkai: Star Rail 1.2 events

So far, each new phase and larger update in Honkai: Star Rail has featured at least a few events for players to participate in. The Version 1.2 update is expected to continue this but only one of the events has leaked.

The name of this event is unknown, but it will allow players to receive two times the normal amount of Relics. Farming Relics is quite a time-consuming and costly task, so Trailblazers will want to make use of this event while they can.

Honkai: Star Rail 1.2 release date

The update schedule for Honkai: Star Rail runs the same as the update schedule does in Genshin, which allows players to easily calculate when the next update will occur.

As long as everything stays on schedule, which it usually does based on my experience with miHoYo’s games, the Version 1.2 update should launch on July 18 following the conclusion of Luocha’s debut banner run. Trailblazers can expect a special livestream program to air around a week or two before the update launches teasing all that it will include.

