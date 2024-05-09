How to get and use the SMG-72 Pummeler in Helldivers 2

The SMG-72 Pummeler submachine gun is not your average SMG, but one of the new weapons from the latest Helldivers 2 premium Warbond, Polar Patriots, might end up being your favorite.

What makes the SMG-72 Pummeler unique is that it fires concussive rounds that stagger enemies, which can be crucial if you’re facing a wave of enemies bearing down on your position. Unlike most other SMGs in Helldivers 2, it has a slower rate of fire and requires two hands instead of just one.

But is the unique SMG-72 Pummeler SMG worth the price of the Warbond? Is it worth the extra medal cost?

How to get and equip the SMG-72 Pummeler in Helldivers 2

Players who purchase the premium Polar Patriots Warbond for 1,000 Super Credits can acquire the SMG-72 Pummeler by spending 60 Medals to reach the second page of the Warbond and then spending 60 Medals to unlock the weapon itself. This brings the full cost of unlocking the SMG-72 Pummeler to 1,000 Super Credits and 120 Medals.

Pummel any bots and bugs you see. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To efficiently spend exactly 60 Medals to reach page two of Polar Patriots, you should purchase:

100 Super Credits for seven Medals

The AR-61 Tenderizer assault rifle for 20 Medals

The CW-36 Winter Warrior heavy body armor for 18 Medals

The Motivational Shocks booster for 15 Medals

Is the SMG-72 Pummeler worth it?

That Patriot exosuit isn’t the only pummeler on this planet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The SMG-72 Pummeler is actually a pretty solid SMG choice. Its damage value is pretty high, just slightly less than the high-caliber SMG-37 Defender. The slower fire rate makes it pretty easy to control, and the concussive rounds have gotten me out of a few jams by slowing down enemies so I have space to reload or apply a stim.

It’s not a perfect weapon by any means. It’s an SMG, so it doesn’t have the best range, and it also has a rather small amount of total magazines. Is it going to replace the LAS-16 Sickle as my primary weapon of choice? Of course not. But the SMG-72 Pummeler is nothing to scoff at.

