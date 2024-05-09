How to get and use the AR-61 Tenderizer assault rifle in Helldivers 2

A new Warbond has arrived in the Helldivers 2 arsenal, and one of the first new weapons players can grab from the Polar Patriots Warbond is the AR-61 Tenderizer assault rifle.

The AR-61 Tenderizer brings the total number of assault rifles in Helldivers 2 up to five, after the Liberator, its concussive and medium-armor penetrating variants, and the Adjudicator. It’s described as a “high-caliber assault rifle with a restrictive magazine size but more stopping power.”

The AR-61 Tenderizer doesn’t cost many medals, but is it worth unlocking the latest Helldivers 2 premium Warbond? And is it worth a spot in your primary weapon loadout?

How to get the AR-61 Tenderizer assault rifle in Helldivers 2

The AR-61 Tenderizer only costs 20 Medals once you unlock the premium Polar Patriots Warbond for 1,000 Super Credits. Once it’s unlocked from the Requisitions menu, you can equip it in the armory or the loadout screen inside a drop pod.

Is the AR-61 Tenderizer assault rifle worth it?

Ehhhhhh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The AR-61 Tenderizer assault rifle does not feel worth using. While the extra stopping power is noticeable, it’s not a big enough difference maker to make up for how small the AR-61 Tenderizer magazine size is. Given that’s it a fully automatic weapon, you’ll be easily inclined to spray, but you’ll very quickly empty your mag, and the magazine reload speed isn’t that great either.

With only light armor penetration, this just isn’t a very viable option compared to other automatic weapons, and if you’re playing solo and are being overwhelmed by a Terminid bug horde, this might be one of the worst primary weapon options there is. Even with a maximum capacity of 10 magazines, which is more than most assault rifles, you’ll quickly burn through them given how restrictive they are.

If you’re with a full squad, the AR-61 Tenderizer could prove to be more useful as it can prioritize slightly bigger targets effectively with its extra stopping power. Just don’t expect it to be useful against armored targets. I’d steer clear of this one honestly.

