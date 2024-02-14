Best armor in Helldivers 2, ranked

Whether you’re a Helldiver that puts mobility above everything else, or you prefer to absorb bullets with a beefier exterior, here is our ranking of the best armor you should use in Helldivers 2.

Which is the best armor type in Helldivers 2?

Make sure to check armor stats and passive before you equip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 has three armor types: light, medium, and heavy builds. These types also include passive stats that act as combat buffs on the field. While a lot of passive stats are repeated throughout the game, you will see different combinations, like light or heavy body armor with a 50 percent explosive damage reduction.

Armor is purchasable using Warbond Medals or Super Credits accumulated in missions. Remember that Superstore armor is available for a two day period only. You need to decide what will work best for your playstyle, weapons, and Stratagems. Another huge part of your body armor pick comes down to whether you are playing solo or with a team.

The best type to purchase is light armor. It can include passive stats similar to medium or heavy types, making it a uniquely powerful body armor. Light armor prioritizes mobility, making positioning a crucial element on the battlefield. Regardless of who you are playing with (alone or with others), light armor lets you effortless slide, dive, and dodge bullets without getting overwhelmed by enemies in the process. Having that extra mobility also lets you use weapons that are stiffer than others, like the R-63 Diligence, and stationary support weapons like the Recoilless Rifle and Railgun.

Helldivers 2: Best armor ranked

Let’s dive into our ranking of the best armor in Helldivers 2:

SC-34 Infiltrator (light) DP-53 Saviour of the Free or DP-40 Hero of the Federation (medium) CE-35 Trench Engineer (medium) SC-30 Trailblazer Scout (light) CM-09 Bonesnapper (medium) SA-12 Servo Assisted (medium) B-24 Enforcer (medium)

It’s highly likely this list will change as new body armor joins the list from the Superstore stock rotation. This list really outlines the importance of speed and balance. You shouldn’t choose a heavy build if you’re playing solo, but for those experimenting with a team, you should try to have more balanced body armor, with your passive stat dependent on your playstyle and Stratagem picks.

SC-34 Infiltrator

35-Infiltrator. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our top pick is the SC-34 Infiltrator light armor. Costing you a miniscule three Warbond Medals on the free Warbond battle pass, this armor is currently the fastest in Helldivers 2 and comes with balanced statistics. While it doesn’t have extra protection within its passives, its strength lies in its overall speed, stealth, and repositioning abilities. With the added bonus to easily track point of interests around the map, the Infiltrator is a great choice for solo and team players.

DP-53 Saviour of the Free and DP-40 Hero of the Federation

Saviour of the Free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the first armor I picked in the game due to its passive stat that reduces the risk of dying from haemorrhages and critical damage. The Saviour of the Free saved me the most during Terminid swarms, while the Infiltrator improved my overall playstyle and suited my equipment far better. But the Saviour of the Free (Citizen Edition armor) or the DP-40 Hero of the Federation (25 Medals) are great for their balanced statistics, giving you speed and extra cushioning against incoming damage.

CE-35 Trench Engineer

Trench Engineer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Trench Engineer is another well-balanced medium armor. With a 30 percent reduction on weapon recoil when crouched and prone, those opting for stealth or fighting from afar will enjoy this armor. The Engineer is great for missions where you need to destroy Fabricators, Nests, or eliminate specific targets. You also get an extra two grenades, letting you clear multiple enemies at once or complete Fabricator and Nest objectives without having to call down a Supply Drop to resupply on ordinance.

SC-30 Trailblazer Scout

Trailblazer Scout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Trailblazer Scout is the next light armor in this list. It has an incredibly high speed stat with a healthy stamina regen, allowing you to smartly and safely reposition throughout a fight. The only downside is its small armor rating, meaning you’ll take damage quicker than other body armor. But this won’t be a problem if you’re always on the move. The Trailblazer Scout costs 50 Medals and includes marker scanning with high stealth. It’s best for highly alert players who enjoy constantly moving.

CM-09 Bonesnapper

Bonesnapper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bonesnapper acts as the medic of the group. If you don’t want to frequently visit points of interest for resources, the extra stims and additional health provided creates a tankier build without having the added slowness of a heavier armor. This passive combined with very balanced armor statistics makes the Bonesnapper an excellent pick for solo players and those looking to designate a player for a more supportive role. Any weapon should harmonize with its strengths.

SA-12 Servo Assisted

Servo Assisted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Servo Assisted costs 45 Medals and offers another balanced set of statistics, with extra limb protection and an increased 30 percent throwing range. It’s a great pick for sabotage missions where you must infiltrate behind enemy lines. We recommend this armor when you tackle fuel and munitions stockpiles, Terminid eggs, Nests, Fabricators, and Outposts. Broken limbs are quite common in Helldivers 2, especially as you increase the difficulty. The Servo Assisted will keep your body parts intact, reducing the risk of being blown apart by explosive damage.

B-24 Enforcer

Unfortunately, the Enforcer is a Superstore armor, and it’s likely you missed this when it was available. It includes reasonable passives that reduce recoil while crouched and prone and increase damage resistance. The Enforcer keeps its high armor rating and speed, making it useful in long-range battles. Its downside is its low stamina regeneration that puts you at risk if you are trapped inside enemy territory. Be sure to use long-range assault rifles and snipers when tackling hordes with this armor.