How to quickly increase your rank in Halo Infinite multiplayer

The release of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta has relit the spark behind the eyes of members of the Halo fanbase. With such a huge player base already playing weeks ahead of the game’s official release, the dedicated players will be playing plenty of ranked in the near future.

Looking to get in on the competitive action yourself? Here’s all you should need to know about ranking up quickly in Halo Infinite multiplayer.

What determines your Competitive Skill Rank in Halo Infinite multiplayer?

Per the in-game explainer under “Rank Help,” Competitive Skill Rank (CSR) “measures your ability against opponents of each skill level: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Onyx.” This rank improves when a player “performs better than expected.”

Effectively, your rank gains and losses are determined by the skill level of your opponents and your performance against them. If you face an evenly ranked group and win or lose decisively, your rank rating changes will be more significant than a close win or loss. Additionally, winning against a team ranked higher than you or losing to a team ranked lower will have larger effects than a win or loss against someone evenly matched.

How to increase your rank in Halo Infinite multiplayer

There’s no simpler way to say this: win matches. The more you win—and the more decisively you win—the more your rank increases. With that being said, here are a few winning tips to keep in mind.

Queue in a stack as much as possible. Communication is key in any multiplayer game, and the same goes for Halo Infinite ranked. Being able to call out enemies on low health, status updates on objectives, pushes, and flanks could mean the difference between a crushing loss and a thrilling victory.

Get your placement/ranked games in now. Since the game just released, you’ve got plenty of newbies and casuals taking up spots in the ranked ladder. Over time, these players will fizzle out and only the most dedicated will remain, making your ranking progress much harder.

Play the objectives. You’d be surprised how many people are running around going for kills and Hail Mary grenades rather than play the objectives. If even two people in a team of four are actually paying attention to the flag, the Oddball, or the control points of Strongholds, you’ll win more than you’ll lose.