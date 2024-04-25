Halo Infinite April 30 patch notes

In Halo Infinite‘s upcoming patch on Tuesday, April 30, players will be getting multiple long-awaited changes and additions that should help Spartans as they battle for supremacy against foes in any game mode.
After fixing multiple desync issues in a previous patch, 343 Industries is bringing some changes to Halo‘s Sandbox mode, including plenty of weapon tuning, along with score and system changes to Firefight, ranked playlists, and custom games. Whether you’re a Plasma Pistol connoisseur, a Gravity Hammer enthusiast, or a Big Team Heavies enjoyer, there’s plenty of news for you in the latest update.
Here are all the changes headed to Halo Infinite for the April 30 patch.
Every change in Halo Infinite‘s April 30 patch notes
All Halo Infinite April 30 Sandbox weapon changes
Plasma Pistol
- Plasma Pistol can temporarily EMP vehicles with overcharged bolts again.
MK50 Sidekick
- Rounds per second decreased from 6.6 to 5.6.
S7 Sniper
- Ready-up time decreased by increasing ready initial playback speed from one to 1.2.
Cindershot
- Inverted impulse effect removed.
- Rounds per second decreased from 1.33 to 1.1.
Gravity Hammer
- Slight decrease in effective elimination range.
- Low radius increased from 1.25 to 1.75.
- High radius increased from two to 2.5.
Spike Grenade
- Detonation start timer changed from immediately to when at rest.
- Timer decreased from 1.8 to 1.2.
All Halo Infinite April 30 game mode changes
Firefight
- Personal score and Medals will now account for:
- Regular assists on AI units = five points
- Driver assists on AI units = 10 points
- Higher priority to Land Stand announcer voice lines for more reliable feedback
- More Medal support when vs. AI
- New Medals added:
- Blind Fire
- Bomber
- Boxer
- Breacher
- Grenadier
- Gunner
- Gunslinger
- Heavy
- Marksman
- Mounted and Loaded
- Pilot
- Rifleman
- Scattergun
- Sharpshooter
- Tanker
- Wheelman
Ranked
- Ranks will reset for the new season.
- If players load into a match with uneven teams, the game will automatically end and send players into matchmaking for a balanced match.
- No rewards or punishments are given for canceled matches.
Custom games
- Match Score Override is being added to Customs, which allows players to restart a match or recreate a game’s previous state with a set score and timer.
- You can now add however many points to a team or player before a game starts.
Big Team Battle Heavies
- When Big Team Battle Heavies returns during this upcoming Operation, the map pool will have all of the BRB refresh maps, including:
- Fortitude
- Insolence
- Obituary
- Refuge
- Thunderhead
- One Flag Capture the Flag is also being added to BTB Heavies during Operation: Banished Honor.
All Halo Infinite April 30 system changes
Respawn cameras
When swapping between teammates during respawn timers, the camera will always start out pointing in the direction that they’re looking. You can also rotate the camera around your body if you’re felled in battle, and you can spin the camera at a faster speed to garner information in the area a lot quicker than before.
Weapon drills
The Bandit EVO has been added to the standard weapon drills so you can practice your skills before jumping into a game with them.
Deadlock Pelican drops
Pelican vehicle drops have been changed on the map Deadlock so that Pelicans only bring in Wraiths, while the other available vehicle pads will spawn in normal vehicles.