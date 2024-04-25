Halo Infinite April 30 patch notes

In Halo Infinite‘s upcoming patch on Tuesday, April 30, players will be getting multiple long-awaited changes and additions that should help Spartans as they battle for supremacy against foes in any game mode.

After fixing multiple desync issues in a previous patch, 343 Industries is bringing some changes to Halo‘s Sandbox mode, including plenty of weapon tuning, along with score and system changes to Firefight, ranked playlists, and custom games. Whether you’re a Plasma Pistol connoisseur, a Gravity Hammer enthusiast, or a Big Team Heavies enjoyer, there’s plenty of news for you in the latest update.

Here are all the changes headed to Halo Infinite for the April 30 patch.

Every change in Halo Infinite‘s April 30 patch notes

All Halo Infinite April 30 Sandbox weapon changes

Plasma Pistol

Plasma Pistol can temporarily EMP vehicles with overcharged bolts again.

MK50 Sidekick

Rounds per second decreased from 6.6 to 5.6.

S7 Sniper

Ready-up time decreased by increasing ready initial playback speed from one to 1.2.

Cindershot

Inverted impulse effect removed.

Rounds per second decreased from 1.33 to 1.1.

Gravity Hammer

Slight decrease in effective elimination range. Low radius increased from 1.25 to 1.75. High radius increased from two to 2.5.



Spike Grenade

Detonation start timer changed from immediately to when at rest.

Timer decreased from 1.8 to 1.2.

All Halo Infinite April 30 game mode changes

Firefight

Personal score and Medals will now account for: Regular assists on AI units = five points Driver assists on AI units = 10 points Higher priority to Land Stand announcer voice lines for more reliable feedback More Medal support when vs. AI

New Medals added: Blind Fire Bomber Boxer Breacher Grenadier Gunner Gunslinger Heavy Marksman Mounted and Loaded Pilot Rifleman Scattergun Sharpshooter Tanker Wheelman



Ranked

Ranks will reset for the new season.

If players load into a match with uneven teams, the game will automatically end and send players into matchmaking for a balanced match.

No rewards or punishments are given for canceled matches.

Custom games

Match Score Override is being added to Customs, which allows players to restart a match or recreate a game’s previous state with a set score and timer.

You can now add however many points to a team or player before a game starts.

Big Team Battle Heavies

When Big Team Battle Heavies returns during this upcoming Operation, the map pool will have all of the BRB refresh maps, including: Fortitude Insolence Obituary Refuge Thunderhead

One Flag Capture the Flag is also being added to BTB Heavies during Operation: Banished Honor.

All Halo Infinite April 30 system changes

Respawn cameras

When swapping between teammates during respawn timers, the camera will always start out pointing in the direction that they’re looking. You can also rotate the camera around your body if you’re felled in battle, and you can spin the camera at a faster speed to garner information in the area a lot quicker than before.

Weapon drills

The Bandit EVO has been added to the standard weapon drills so you can practice your skills before jumping into a game with them.

Deadlock Pelican drops

Pelican vehicle drops have been changed on the map Deadlock so that Pelicans only bring in Wraiths, while the other available vehicle pads will spawn in normal vehicles.

