Halo Infinite major March update brings network fixes, Easy Anti-Cheat, and weapon tuning galore

A better overall experience.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Mar 15, 2024 02:14 pm
The Riz-028 helmet in Halo Infinite sporting a red visor.

Ever since its release in 2021, Halo Infinite enthusiasts levied multiple different complaints throughout the game’s lifespan, especially when it comes to online play and the desync that Spartans have been suffering since launch.

In 343 Industries’ upcoming March update, however, the developers are finally acknowledging these issues with a “completely overhauled networking model” that should help create a much more stable and consistent multiplayer experience for all. The model made its debut at the start of last December in limited game modes, was well-received by players, and has now been applied to the entire game.

A Spartan runs with gun in hand as other fire on him
Big changes coming. Image via 343 Industries

“After launch, we heard the feedback around the game’s online experience loud and clear: desync, being shot around corners, etc,” 343 explained. “And while we did release numerous updates to the previous model, they were not having the impact that players expected and deserved. When we recognized this, the team decided to shift gears and pursue a fundamental change to the underlying networking model.”

Now, players who have been dealing with unbearable desync and network issues should find their games are much more stable for the foreseeable future. With a reliable network and system support, it will ensure the most fair environment for any player, whether you’re getting one-tapped by Shroud in a casual game or deep in your ranked climb.

Additionally, 343 is adding Easy Anti-Cheat to the game as a hefty precaution against cheaters in the new patch. This program monitors players’ game files while they are running Halo Infinite, and if any unwarranted executable file is detected while the game is on, it will flag the account and take the necessary action.

Lastly, the developers are applying a wave of weapon changes to help balance out specific weapons, lower effectiveness at certain ranges, and address major pain points in the Halo community. These changes include:

  • Increased reload speed for the M392 Bandit & Bandit EVO
  • Decreased aim assist falloff range, range, and angle for the Heatwave
  • Faster charge-up, faster overheat, and slight rate-of-fire decrease for the Plasma Pistol
  • Decreased shots to overheat and slower venting rate for Stalker Rifle
  • Increased close range friction and less aggressive bloom for the VK78 Commando
  • Increased original tuning by 1.5 times for the Gravity Hammer

You can catch all of these changes when the March update finally drops to live servers on Tuesday, March 19.

Shroud took less than one Halo match to be better than I'll ever be
Two Spartans fire downwards with a Battle rifle and Shock Rifle.
Halo
Halo
Shroud took less than one Halo match to be better than I'll ever be
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 15, 2024
What is the weekly Ultimate Reward in Halo Infinite?
Halo Infinite season two visor.
Halo
Halo
What is the weekly Ultimate Reward in Halo Infinite?
Alexis Walker Alexis Walker Mar 12, 2024
Former Xbox boss explains why Microsoft might back out of console race
Peter Moore is talking about Xbox 360
Halo
Halo
General
General
Former Xbox boss explains why Microsoft might back out of console race
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 8, 2024
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports.