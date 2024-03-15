Halo Infinite major March update brings network fixes, Easy Anti-Cheat, and weapon tuning galore

Ever since its release in 2021, Halo Infinite enthusiasts levied multiple different complaints throughout the game’s lifespan, especially when it comes to online play and the desync that Spartans have been suffering since launch.

In 343 Industries’ upcoming March update, however, the developers are finally acknowledging these issues with a “completely overhauled networking model” that should help create a much more stable and consistent multiplayer experience for all. The model made its debut at the start of last December in limited game modes, was well-received by players, and has now been applied to the entire game.

Big changes coming. Image via 343 Industries

“After launch, we heard the feedback around the game’s online experience loud and clear: desync, being shot around corners, etc,” 343 explained. “And while we did release numerous updates to the previous model, they were not having the impact that players expected and deserved. When we recognized this, the team decided to shift gears and pursue a fundamental change to the underlying networking model.”

Now, players who have been dealing with unbearable desync and network issues should find their games are much more stable for the foreseeable future. With a reliable network and system support, it will ensure the most fair environment for any player, whether you’re getting one-tapped by Shroud in a casual game or deep in your ranked climb.

Additionally, 343 is adding Easy Anti-Cheat to the game as a hefty precaution against cheaters in the new patch. This program monitors players’ game files while they are running Halo Infinite, and if any unwarranted executable file is detected while the game is on, it will flag the account and take the necessary action.

Lastly, the developers are applying a wave of weapon changes to help balance out specific weapons, lower effectiveness at certain ranges, and address major pain points in the Halo community. These changes include:

Increased reload speed for the M392 Bandit & Bandit EVO

Decreased aim assist falloff range, range, and angle for the Heatwave

Faster charge-up, faster overheat, and slight rate-of-fire decrease for the Plasma Pistol

Decreased shots to overheat and slower venting rate for Stalker Rifle

Increased close range friction and less aggressive bloom for the VK78 Commando

Increased original tuning by 1.5 times for the Gravity Hammer

You can catch all of these changes when the March update finally drops to live servers on Tuesday, March 19.

