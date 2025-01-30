Halo on PS5 is only a matter of time, fans and insiders suggest

Following the announcement of Forza Horizon 5 for PlayStation 5, gamers wonder if Halo will finally show up on the system, and according to insiders like Jez Corden, it’s only a matter of time.

Corden, executive editor for WindowsCentral, shared online that Halo: The Master Chief Collection was the first title he’s heard will make its way over to the PS5, and in that short tweet, he suggested that it’s one among many others. Now that one of Xbox’s “big three” is making the jump, starting with Forza, gamers are looking at this as the floodgates opening, with Halo and Gears of War possibly soon to follow.

With the Halo IP headed for a refresh, refreshing, anything could happen. Image via Halo Studios

For the longest time, it’s been a given that the Halo series would never show up on the PlayStation, considering it’s been Xbox’s main competitor. Bungie’s Destiny was seen as the closest that non-Xbox owners would ever get to it. Things are changing though. While still a giant, many, including Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, have grappled with the sentiment that Xbox has lost the console wars fueling much of the gaming industry’s competition. Now, with cloud gaming and Game Pass, the Xbox strategy appears to be just getting as many players as possible on their titles, if not on their consoles.

yep, mcc is first i heard. but we'll see — Jez (@JezCorden) January 30, 2025

It’s clear that some gamers want Xbox’s exclusives to stay exclusive, and after the Forza 5 announcement, many fans are unhappy, feeling as if Xbox might be a dying brand. On the other hand, non-Xbox gamers are thrilled at the possibility that they won’t have to buy an Xbox system to play Halo games anymore. Flagship Xbox titles showing up elsewhere may be a constant over the course of this generation.

Insiders such as phBrazil say that there’s also a full slate of Xbox games headed for the Nintendo Switch 2. These rumors largely echo Phil Spencer’s feelings that the Xbox brand is “evolving” rather than dying. Spencer has been hesitant to outright deny speculation about exclusives like Starfield coming to the PlayStation, and a Gears of War collection headed for Xbox and PlayStation has been long-rumored, coming back into circulation after the Forza announcement as well. It’s hard to cast doubt on any of these plans in the gaming landscape anymore because, from the looks of it, all bets are off.

