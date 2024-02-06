Is Halo coming to PlayStation?

Reports of Microsoft openly considering going cross-platform with its biggest exclusive titles have got everyone asking if their favorite games and series could be going to PlayStation. Naturally, folks are asking the same the most iconic Xbox franchise, Halo.

Across the first couple of months of 2024, near-regular insider reports have been detailing a new “multi-platform” approach Xbox is considering for their games. Starfield, Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, and yet-to-be-released Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are all reportedly being considered as potential cross-platform titles.

But will Master Chief, one of the faces of the Xbox franchise, take the ultimate journey to another platform?

Is Halo going to be on PlayStation?

As of now, there has been no confirmation any Xbox games are going cross-platform, and so far there have been no reports of Halo Infinite or any current or future Halo titles being considered for other platforms such as PlayStation.

But things can easily change. According to Giant Bomb reporter and gaming insider Jeff Grubb, Gears of War is also being considered for a PlayStation move, and if one iconic Microsoft franchise involving space marines and hordes of enemy aliens is being considered, then what’s stopping them from considering another?

Consider also Halo is not in a place of strength now, as both the launch of Halo Infinite and its current state as a multi-year live service title have very clearly not met the big expectations Microsoft had for it. Adding a new PlayStation community to the player base could be the shot in the arm the most recent Halo release needs to recover in the future.

The first chance to hear something official on the matter may come sooner rather than later, as Xbox head Phil Spencer addressed the rumors on Feb. 5, stating an official “business update event” is scheduled for the next week.