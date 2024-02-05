Category:
Xbox head Phil Spencer to address PS5 rumors next week: ‘We hear you’

Official news is coming soon.
Phil Spencer talking about Xbox's future plans.
Don’t start saving up for Xbox exclusives on PlayStation just yet gamers.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer spoke out this afternoon about ongoing reports about Xbox console-exclusive games like Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush, and Indiana Jones coming to PlayStation 5 as part of a new initiative by Microsoft to make its games available on multiple platforms.

A Starfield character walking in New Atlantis.
Will this be on PS5 soon? Image via Bethesda

It seems as though the rumor mill got so loud that Spencer was forced to address it today, and did so quickly and succinctly while also teasing more news to come very shortly.

“We’re listening and we hear you,” Spencer said on Twitter/X on Feb. 5. “We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.” This “business update” is when Xbox will announce and make the plans to bring games to PS5 and other platforms official, according to a report by The Verge.

Unsurprisingly, rumors of Xbox exclusives making their way to PS5 have not been landing well with fans of the Microsoft console. The “fanboy wars” that have been occurring for the better part of two decades, where fans of specific consoles root for their favorites while lashing out against the competition, could be headed toward a conclusion.

But it’s also pretty warranted. For those who save up hundreds of dollars to play a game that they think will only be available on one console, the news of it becoming playable on another one is unwelcome.

PlayStation fans may be chomping at the bit to play certain games on PS5 that they were never able to before, but nothing is official yet. It appears that Spencer and the rest of Xbox have seen the feedback and could pivot if the multiplatform plan is still in the cards.

For now, though, Xbox and PS5 fans alike must wait until some time next week to potentially hear about just what’s going on behind closed doors at Microsoft.

