Xbox’s exclusive Indiana Jones game reportedly set to launch on PlayStation 5 too

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle might make it to PS5.
Cale Michael
Published: Feb 4, 2024 05:53 pm
Promotional artwork for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle featuring the main characters in the game.
Image via MachineGames

Less than an hour after reports of Microsoft’s new strategy to bring Xbox-exclusive games to other platforms got a massive update, a second bomb dropped with news that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle could also hit PlayStation 5 at some point. 

The Verge reports that Microsoft is internally weighing which titles from its current and upcoming exclusive games library it should launch on other consoles like the Nintendo Switch and PS5. This includes potential plans to release Bethesda and MachineGames’ Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5 at some point after its Xbox and PC debut. 

Indiana Jones using his whip in a fight.
With a title like this, multiple platforms is probably a good call. Image via Bethesda

The newest Indiana Jones game is currently slated to release at some point in late 2024 and was lined up to be a massive exclusive for Xbox, with its usual day-and-date PC strategy still in place. New reports point to Microsoft and the Xbox team having an “intense debate internally” in building a new plan where select games will be released with some form of delay on other consoles. 

Starfield is the other big-name title that will reportedly be getting a PS5 release at some point in the near future, though Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves are also expected to make the leap. The Verge also notes that the Hi-Fi Rush port expected for Switch and PS5 could be announced “in the coming weeks.” 

This article is breaking and is being updated as more information becomes available.

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.