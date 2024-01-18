Category:
When does Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release?

There's some good news.
Jéssica Gubert
Jéssica Gubert
Published: Jan 18, 2024 04:30 pm
Updated: Jan 18, 2024 05:10 pm
Key art for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Image via Bethesda

Xbox’s Developer Direct is the place for game developers and publishers to let players in on what they’ve been working on, which includes Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Bethesda-owned MachineGames has been working on a game in the Indiana Jones franchise for a few years now. It was only in early January 2024, though, that rumors of a title spread between fans through a series of URLs registered by LucasFilm, who owns the rights to the series. The single-player adventure Indiana Jones and the Great Circle finally got its gameplay reveal trailer in the Xbox Developer Direct.

The trailer begins in the desert, with Indy being threatened by his foe. Then, bits of the story are teased: a secret connection between humanity’s ancient spiritual sites, and an enemy force he has run into before. The Great Circle is set in 1937, between the events of the movies Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, and you get to be in the shoes of Indiana Jones, the man himself.

Todd Howard, the award-winning game director behind Fallout and Elder Scrolls, serves as executive producer for this first-person action-adventure story with Lucasfilm on board as a collaborator. And Bethesda also published some insight on the game’s development on their website.

But did the trailer also reveal a release date? Is it too early to know, since this is our first glimpse at the upcoming title? Well, there are some good news.

When is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming out?

The good news is, if nothing changes until then, we are getting to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle sometime before the end of 2024.

Though a specific date wasn’t included in the trailer, or even a quarter, Bethesda estimates the release is going to happen in 2024. Right at the last few seconds, “2024” appears in a large font, followed by “Wishlist now,” which means Xbox users can probably already find the game in the console’s store. It is also available on Steam.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a cinematic, first-person adventure from the Swedish studio MachineGames, owned by the giants of Bethesda. The first of its kind for the Indiana Jones saga, it looks promising and action-packed, a sure hit with fans of the classic series.

Jéssica Gubert
Jéssica is a writer, editor, and translator working at GAMURS since 2019, but with a lifelong experience in word games and TV shows. She can also be found at concerts or babbling about board games anywhere.