Xbox Developer Direct will finally show off Bethesda’s Indiana Jones game

Microsoft will be holding a new Developer Direct showcase later this month on Jan. 18, which promises to provide updates on major Xbox titles such as Avowed and Bethesda’s Indiana Jones game.

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard anything official about the Indiana Jones project. The 2021 teaser only confirmed Wolfenstein developer MachineGames was handling the project, and just recently did Disney itself admit it will most definitely be an Xbox exclusive.

This should hopefully get Xbox fans excited for 2024. Image via Microsoft

According to a blog post, Microsoft promised at least 10 minutes of footage, “including details about the game’s setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, additional details from his next globe-trotting adventure, and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer.” There’s no mention of a release date tease, so it may be wishful thinking to expect it to launch in 2024.

You can also expect detailed looks at Obsidian Entertainment’s fantasy RPG Avowed, Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, and Oxide Games’ strategy project Ara: History Untold. All three of these are prominent Xbox exclusives supposedly aiming to launch this year, so hopefully, we should see some target release windows, too.

The showcase airs at 2pm CT on Thursday, Jan. 18, and will be shortly followed by a new global reveal event for The Elder Scrolls Online at 3pm CT, which will “unveil the game’s next major Chapter, including the new zone, storyline, and other major features coming in the game’s biggest update this year.”

If you’re hoping to hear anything concerning Microsoft’s plans for Activision Blizzard now that the latter is officially a subsidiary, such as a more definitive answer on when its games will arrive for Xbox Game Pass, stop hoping. Microsoft rules out any mention of Activision’s projects in the showcase, saying any related announcements will be made at another time later in the year.

There have also been recent rumors of certain Xbox exclusives making their way to PlayStation and/or Nintendo Switch, namely Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves. Whether or not Microsoft intends to corroborate these rumors during the showcase is anyone’s guess.