Sea of Thieves might be coming to PlayStation, Nintendo Switch

Sea of Thieves, the ultimate action and adventure pirate game currently available on PC via Steam and Xbox, may one day launch on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch despite being Xbox’s direct competition.

More often than not, when a game developer launches its title on Xbox, the devs will sign an exclusive console deal. This usually means it won’t be available on PlayStation or Nintendo Switch, especially if it’s a developer under the Microsoft umbrella. However, there are exceptions to this, and some developers will eventually bring their games to other platforms once the exclusivity portion of their contract is up.

Will SoT be sailing onto PlayStation and Switch? Image via Rare

Sea of Thieves, which is only available on Xbox and PC as it was published by Xbox Games Studio, sources close to the port revealed that Microsoft has considered bringing this title to PlayStation, according to a Jan. 8 report by Game File.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean that it’s a done deal. It just means that the team at Xbox has considered and looked into bringing Sea of Thieves to PlayStation—but this isn’t the only leak regarding Microsoft looking into bringing the pirate-themed title to other consoles.

Well-known journalist Jeff Grubb claimed on an episode of his podcast Game Mess today that Microsoft is considering bringing Sea of Thieves to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, as reported by Eurogamer.

So, it seems like Microsoft is considering making these Xbox-exclusive games, like Sea of Thieves, available on other platforms. Of course, it’s unlikely they’d do this for newly released Xbox-exclusive games. But for ones like Sea of Thieves, which launched six years ago in 2018, branching out could be an excellent way to increase the game’s player base and be an additional source of revenue.

However, given how much Microsoft has pushed for exclusivity on several titles, we won’t know if this is true until they officially confirm it. That said, it would be nice to see these older games hit other platforms.