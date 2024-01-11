New Indiana Jones game name may have been unearthed

Multiple domains and a trademark related to Indiana Jones were recently spotted and shared online, and fans suspect they’re related to the upcoming Xbox game by developer MachineGames.

The discovery was made by Kurakasis and shared on X, formerly Twitter, who found no less than 11 Indiana Jones domains registered on Jan. 9, all containing the title Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. None of the domains point to live websites, but if that isn’t enough, Kurakasis did some further digging and found a trademark for The Great Circle as well.

I might have found the official title of Bethesda's Indiana Jones game developed by MachineGames:



INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE



Lucasfilm registered several domains on January 9th, 2024, with that title, such as:

The filing was made in Europe on July 26, 2022. You can see it for yourself on the European Union Intellectual Property Office website. While it doesn’t mention Indiana Jones anywhere, the fact that it shares the same name as the domains can’t be a coincidence. Plus, the owner of the trademark is Lucasfilm, the production company responsible for the Indiana Jones franchise.

It’s entirely possible this is for another Indiana Jones product which hasn’t been announced yet, but with the Xbox game being the only one on the horizon, you can’t be blamed for assuming The Great Circle is its title.

Players may not have to wait much longer to find out. Microsoft promised a gameplay reveal and other details for the Indiana Jones game as part of its upcoming Xbox Developer Direct later this month. It’s very likely the full title will be shared then, and perhaps even a launch date too. The other three games featured in the showcase—Avowed, Ara: History Untold, and Hellblade 2—are all scheduled for 2024, so perhaps Indiana Jones will join them too.

There’s very little official info to go on regarding the Indiana Jones game. It was announced with a very brief teaser in 2021, confirming Wolfenstein studio MachineGames as the developer and an original story, so we know the game isn’t adapting any of the movies. It’s worth noting that despite originally being intended as a multiplatform release, the deal with Disney was renegotiated to make the game exclusive to Xbox and PC.