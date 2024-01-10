How to watch the Xbox Developer Direct (Jan. 18)

The first prominent gaming showcase of 2024 is coming soon, courtesy of Microsoft. Following last year’s Xbox Developer Direct, Microsoft clearly figured it was successful enough to warrant doing again.

The 2023 showcase, in retrospect, was fairly low-key, with the focus being on Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, and Redfall. Remember when Redfall was pushed as the next major Xbox release? Last year, the most exciting thing was the reveal and shadow-drop release of Hi-Fi Rush.

By comparison, 2024’s showing looks to be a bit more exciting, so here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about when it airs and what will (and won’t) be featured.

When is the next Xbox Developer Direct?

Microsoft has scheduled the Developer Direct for Thursday, Jan. 18 at 2pm CT. That said, depending on your timezone, it may happen on Jan. 19 instead.

For your convenience, here’s a quick list of the dates and air times for all major timezones:

Los Angeles : 12pm PT on Jan. 18

: 12pm PT on Jan. 18 New York : 3pm EST on Jan. 18

: 3pm EST on Jan. 18 Brazil : 5pm BRT on Jan. 18

: 5pm BRT on Jan. 18 London : 8pm GMT on Jan. 18

: 8pm GMT on Jan. 18 India : 1:30am IST on Jan. 19

: 1:30am IST on Jan. 19 China : 4am CST on Jan. 19

: 4am CST on Jan. 19 Tokyo: 5am JST on Jan. 19

How to watch the next Xbox Developer Direct

Xbox owners won’t want to miss it. Image via Microsoft

Microsoft says you should tune into the official Xbox channels to watch the Developer Direct. So, at the very least, it will air on YouTube and Twitch. At the time of writing, the streams haven’t gone live yet, but once they do, we will provide exact links.

What to expect from the next Xbox Developer Direct

Microsoft has confirmed exactly four games that will be highlighted during the showcase. The first, and potentially the most exciting, is the Indiana Jones game made by Wolfenstein developer MachineGames.

There hasn’t been a proper update on this game since the 2021 teaser, and now Microsoft is promising a proper gameplay trailer and “details about the game’s setting and story [and] how fans will actually play as Indy.” With any luck, Microsoft will have a launch window to share as well. Could it even be on the 2024 release schedule?

The second is Avowed, the upcoming fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. We got a smattering of gameplay and new details during the Xbox summer showcase last June, alongside a 2024 release window, but Microsoft says the Developer Direct will feature “the first deep dive into the gameplay experience.” So, this showing should be far more detailed, and will maybe even confirm an exact month for its release.

Next up is Ara: History Untold, a historical grand strategy game from Oxide Games. The studio is comprised of strategy game veterans, including developers who worked on Civilization 5, so Ara: History Untold already has some prestige behind it. Yet despite being one of the few 2024 exclusives, it feels like Microsoft has barely talked about this one. Hopefully, it will make an impact during the Developer Direct with its exclusive new gameplay.

The final game on the docket is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 from Ninja Theory. This one has been a long time coming, having been announced all the way back in 2019 alongside the reveal of the Xbox Series X. It was given a 2024 release window during the June showcase and is expected to somehow be even more violent than its predecessor. Microsoft doesn’t mention how much (if any) gameplay will be shown, only saying Ninja Theory will offer a behind-the-scenes look at its development.

As a quick note, this was the order the games are listed in on Microsoft’s website; it doesn’t necessarily mean this is the order in which they’ll be shown during the showcase.

It’s not impossible for Microsoft to be hiding one or two entirely new announcements, as well. As we mentioned earlier, the last Developer Direct included a surprise reveal for Hi-Fi Rush, but while there have been rumors of certain Xbox games like Sea of Thieves being ported to other platforms, it’s best not to assume anything. Microsoft has also already ruled out any news or updates on Activision Blizzard’s games, saying “you can look forward to news from those teams later this year.”

One last thing to note: A separate presentation for The Elder Scrolls Online is scheduled to take place shortly after the Developer Direct at 3pm CT (so, one hour after the Developer Direct showcase begins). It will “unveil the game’s next major Chapter, including the new zone, storyline, and other major features coming in the game’s biggest update this year.”