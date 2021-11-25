All weapons in Halo Infinite

The Halo franchise has always been slightly different than its rival shooter games. The unique environment, weapons, and graphics make Halo the legendary game it is. And not only does Halo Infinite pay homage to the series’ roots, it also tries to modernize it.

As of now, there are a total of 22 weapons in the game. Considering the game’s at the beginning of its life cycle, however, more weapons are likely to become available with future content patches. While all the weapons have their use cases and areas that they shine, some will perform better compared to others. Following the meta and keeping up with the best guns in the game can allow players to have an edge over their opponents, but all the balance can shift in a single balance patch as well.

Here are all the weapons in Halo Infinite.

UNSC Weapons

CQS548 Bulldog – Screengrab via 343 Industries Rocket Launcher – Screengrab via 343 Industries Hydra – Screengrab via 343 Industries BR75 Battle Rifle – Screengrab via 343 Industries VK78 Commando – Screengrab via 343 Industries MK50 Sidekick – Screengrab via 343 Industries S7 Sniper Rifle – Screengrab via 343 Industries MA49 Assault Rifle – Screengrab via 343 Industries

MA40 Assault Rifle

BR75 Battle Rifle

VK78 Commando

MK50 Sidekick

CQS48 Bulldog

S7 Sniper Rifle

Rocket Launcher

Hydra

Banished / Covenant weapons

Disruptor – Screengrab via 343 IndustriesScreengrab via 343 Industries Stalker Rifle – Screengrab via 343 Industries Ravager – Screengrab via 343 Industries Skewer – Screengrab via 343 Industries Shock Rifle – Screengrab via 343 Industries Pulse Carbine – Screengrab via 343 Industries Needler – Screengrab via 343 Industries Plasma Pistol – Screengrab via 343 Industries Energy Sword – Screengrab via 343 Industries Gravity Hammer – Screengrab via 343 Industries Mangler – Screengrab via 343 Industries

Pulse Carbine

Needler

Plasma Pistol

Energy Sword

Gravity Hammer

Mangler

Disruptor

Stalker Rifle

Ravager

Skewer

Shock Rifle

Forerunner weapons

Heatwave – Screengrab via 343 Industries Sentinel Beam – Screengrab via 343 Industries Cindershot – Screengrab via 343 Industries