All weapons in Halo Infinite

The Halo franchise has always been slightly different than its rival shooter games. The unique environment, weapons, and graphics make Halo the legendary game it is. And not only does Halo Infinite pay homage to the series’ roots, it also tries to modernize it.
As of now, there are a total of 22 weapons in the game. Considering the game’s at the beginning of its life cycle, however, more weapons are likely to become available with future content patches. While all the weapons have their use cases and areas that they shine, some will perform better compared to others. Following the meta and keeping up with the best guns in the game can allow players to have an edge over their opponents, but all the balance can shift in a single balance patch as well.
Here are all the weapons in Halo Infinite.
UNSC Weapons
- MA40 Assault Rifle
- BR75 Battle Rifle
- VK78 Commando
- MK50 Sidekick
- CQS48 Bulldog
- S7 Sniper Rifle
- Rocket Launcher
- Hydra
Banished / Covenant weapons
- Pulse Carbine
- Needler
- Plasma Pistol
- Energy Sword
- Gravity Hammer
- Mangler
- Disruptor
- Stalker Rifle
- Ravager
- Skewer
- Shock Rifle
Forerunner weapons
- Heatwave
- Sentinel Beam
- Cindershot