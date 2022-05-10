What is the weekly Ultimate Reward in Halo Infinite?

The Halo Infinite challenge system is a core part of how Spartans earn the XP necessary to level up their battle passes throughout the course of a season. But beyond just the XP that weekly challenges provide, Halo Infinite adds an additional layer to the system to incentivize players to complete all of their challenges each week: the Ultimate Reward. Players who complete all of their challenges in any given week and then finish a final capstone challenge can earn a free piece of cosmetic loot.

The free reward rotates every week, and so far, Halo developer 343 Industries has not laid out any plans for previous Ultimate Rewards to return to Infinite. If an Ultimate Reward catches your eye, it’s important to log on and get to grinding before you miss your opportunity to add it to your collection.

Halo Infinite weekly Ultimate Reward (May 10, 2022)

Screengrab via 343 Industries

This week’s Ultimate Reward in Halo Infinite is a weapon coating for the Assault Rifle: Battleship Haze. The weapon coating features a metallic palette focused on bronze and steel to give your gun the scavenged, weathered look that the Lone Wolves cosmetics tend to evoke.

The weekly Ultimate Reward can be anything, ranging from weapon coatings and player stances to charms and new Spartan armor coatings. 343 said prior to season two’s launch that it wanted Halo Infinite‘s Ultimate Rewards to feel like a worthy prize for the time invested into the weekly challenges, and the devs have made strides to make the rewards more regularly impactful in Lone Wolves—fewer emblems and backdrops, more of the stuff players want.

During events such as Fractures or seasonal celebrations, the weekly reward can also be themed around that event, whether that’s armor pieces or coatings specific to a core introduced through the Fracture or just a weapon charm inspired by iconography from that event.

Complete all of your weekly challenges and the capstone challenge prior to the daily reset on Tuesday at 1pm CT to acquire the Ultimate Reward.