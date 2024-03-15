Shroud took less than one Halo match to be better than I’ll ever be

Shroud is known as one of the best first-person shooter players of all-time, whether you’re talking about his time as a pro Counter-Strike player, his antics on PUBG, or even some fast-paced action on Halo Infinite.

In fact, the superstar streamer hasn’t hopped onto Halo in a good amount of time, but with the game getting a massive overhaul to its systems on Tuesday, March 19, he has jumped in to shake off the rust and get reps in with some friends. In his first game, for example, the 29-year-old showed he could excel in any shooter at any time with a ridiculous clip.

As he became accustomed to the game once more, Shroud found himself in a disadvantageous one-vs-three situation after zipping up to a high vantage point. He even whiffed his first sniper shot on a target, causing him reposition even though it seemed like he’d die in the next few seconds.

Instead of dropping dead, however, he decided to jump up and hit a mid-air sniper shot to break one of his enemy’s shields before immediately switching to his battle rifle for a fast elimination. If that wasn’t impressive enough, Shroud pulls out his sniper rifle under heavy pressure and gets a no-scope headshot right after the first kill, much to the joy of his teammates.

To cap off the clip, Shroud begins to round the corner when an enemy quickly zooms past him, forcing him to spin around completely and hit him with a no-scope 360 headshot with the sniper rifle. It was a disgusting show of pure talent as he flexed his reaction time, aim, and decision making in one single clip. He even jokingly said he “got his clip” and he could stop playing Halo before putting an exclamation point on the video with another long range sniper shot.

If you wish to grab yourself a clip like Shroud’s, you’ll have to hop into Halo Infinite just in time for all of the game’s newest changes when the update rolls around on March 19.

