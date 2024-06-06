Xbox reportedly working on a Halo Combat Evolved remaster that could come to PS5

Microsoft and Xbox are reportedly in the early stages of remastering one of its most important games, Halo: Combat Evolved, and are even considering a launch on PlayStation 5.

Recommended Videos

The report comes from the weekly Notepad column by The Verge’s Tom Warren, who claims Halo Combat Evolved is being considered for a PS5 launch as part of an internal Microsoft project known as “Project Latitude,” which began with bringing Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded to PS5 and Switch.

Is Chief making the jump to the other side? Image via Microsoft

According to Warren’s sources, “Microsoft is working on some form of a Halo: Combat Evolved remaster that is also being considered for rival consoles,” though the remaster is still in “its early days,” and fans shouldn’t expect any information to be revealed at the Xbox showcase during Summer Game Fest 2024.

A number of major titles are also being considered for PS5 release, according to Warren, including Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and a new Doom title set to be revealed at the upcoming Xbox showcase. Earlier this year, according to Warren, Microsoft was considering two major titles in Starfield and a new Gears of War for PS5, though Xbox head Phil Spencer publicly said earlier this year that Starfield wouldn’t be included with the previous four games.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Xbox sought to capitalize on the ground-breaking success of Halo: Combat Evolved. The game was remastered in an “Anniversary” edition released 10 years after its original 2001 launch, and it was re-released in 2014 as part of the Master Chief Collection. Halo‘s most recent release, Halo Infinite, was well received by fans and critics at launch, but it has not maintained the player base numbers that Xbox likely hoped for.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy