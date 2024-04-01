Category:
Will there be a Halo Wars 3? All statements and speculations, explained

This would be great for the franchise as well.
Sharmila Ganguly
Apr 1, 2024
A scene from Halo Wars
Image via 343 Industries

Halo fan waiting on a much-needed iteration of the popular RTS series Halo Wars? You’re in the right place. While there has been no official nod, the fandom is anticipating a Halo Wars 3 announcement any moment now, thanks to all the rumors.

Here’s everything you need to know about the speculation surrounding Halo Wars 3

Where the rumor about Halo Wars 3 began

A snap of a battle in Halo Wars
How ready are you? Image via 343 Industries

In 2023, insider Jeff Grub hinted that Halo Wars 2 creator Creative Assembly is planning to “go hard and back on RTS” and could be “working with a major IP in the years to come.” This statement, although just a theory based on unofficial information, immediately sparked a discussion in the community and all in favor of Halo Wars 3

At that time, popular creator Ed Greenall on YouTube pointed out that Creative Assembly worked on the RTS genre and had given us successful series like Total War and even Halo Wars 2, so a sequel to the Halo Wars series would make perfect sense.

Of course, all of these are rumors and fan theories, so it’s worth taking them lightly as long as there isn’t some official confirmation. 

Why Halo Wars 3 could be coming soon

In January 2024, Mantic announced a new Halo tabletop game in collaboration with 343 Industries. While we are still awaiting more details on the experience, it looks to be a nice appetizer before a new Halo Wars game in the future. 

343 Industries also added new Halo Wars-themed cosmetics via an update to Halo Infinite in late January, pulling in interest from tans. To top it off, rumors suggest Epic Games will collaborate with 343 Industries to bring Halo Wars skins to Fortnite

This suggests 343 Industries is interested in reviving the series and that players have never been more ready for a Halo Wars 3 than now. A modern take on the series could revive the long-lost RTS experience Halo fans adored for so long.

We will update this story as more information on the same is revealed. 

What is the weekly Ultimate Reward in Halo Infinite?
Halo Infinite season two visor.
Category: Halo
Halo
What is the weekly Ultimate Reward in Halo Infinite?
Alexis Walker Alexis Walker Mar 26, 2024
Will there be a Season 3 of Halo on Paramount Plus?
A scene from Halo's 2022 trailer.
Category: Halo
Halo
Will there be a Season 3 of Halo on Paramount Plus?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 22, 2024
Halo Infinite major March update brings network fixes, Easy Anti-Cheat, and weapon tuning galore
The Riz-028 helmet in Halo Infinite sporting a red visor.
Category: Halo
Halo
Halo Infinite major March update brings network fixes, Easy Anti-Cheat, and weapon tuning galore
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 15, 2024
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com