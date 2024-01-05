Halo is getting its own tabletop miniatures game later this year

Halo is finally getting its own tabletop miniatures game in September 2024, according to Mantic Games.

The tabletop game creator has partnered with 343 Industries to bring the sci-fi epic to the tabletop world. On launch, the only minis available will be 40mm Spartans: if you want to see the Covenant in pitched battle or skirmish with the UNSC, you’ll have to wait quite a while.

Spartans, but small. Screengrab via 343 Industries

The decision to go with only Spartans is puzzling, given the wide breadth of factions and lore in the Halo universe. There are interesting eras that could be tackled, from the human rebellions, to the Human-Covenant War eras, to the modern Halo Infinite-era fight against The Banished.

While a puzzling choice was made initially, Halo is the perfect setting for a skirmish-style tabletop game. The franchise has been built on modes like Big Team Battle, and has a wide variety of light vehicles and soldiers that could enhance a tabletop experience. Zoomed out, the Halo lore is a look at glassed planets and Flood-overrun civilizations. Zoomed in, it’s a pitched firefight between Spartans and Elites, Ghosts and Warthogs.

“We’re extremely excited to be partnering with 343 Industries on bringing Halo to tabletops everywhere”, said Ronnie Renton, CEO and founder of Mantic Games in a press release. “Having a firefight play out on the table while moving Spartans in and out of cover connects players to the action in a new and special way. We have a thrilling and competitive game, from a passionate team of talented sculptors, artists, and designers who have been building an incredible Halo experience.”

A preview of the new game will be held in March 2024, and the miniatures will hit retail in September 2024. We’ll have to wait until March to get a better look at the details of the game. Until then, 343 continues to make additions to Halo Infinite to keep most players busy.