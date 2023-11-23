GTA 6 fans are convinced they’ve found a clue for the trailer’s release date

A new Grand Theft Auto 6 theory believes they have narrowed down the launch window for the game’s reveal trailer, targeting “the first days of December.”

Fans have been extremely eager for news on GTA 6 all year and, to coincide with the studio’s 25th anniversary, Rockstar Games finally said that a trailer will arrive in early December. Yet that seems to still not have been enough to placate some people who are trying to pinpoint the exact day.

Early December could point to the trailer debuting at The Game Awards 2023, which takes place on Dec. 7 and is the perfect place for an announcement since the entire gaming community will be tuning into the event.

With how hotly anticipated GTA 6 is, though, it arguably doesn’t need a major event like The Game Awards to help advertise it. Rockstar could just drop the trailer whenever it wants and it’ll go viral in seconds. That’s precisely what this new theory posits, with fans suspecting it will launch before The Game Awards, potentially as early as Dec. 1.

The GTA 6 trailer is coming in December. Image via Rockstar Games.

This comes from the Italian version of Rockstar’s announcement for the trailer which according to Max Logan, an Italian user on the GTA Forums, doesn’t say “early December” but instead “primi giorni di dicembre,” which directly translates to “the first days of December.” While that doesn’t sound that much different from “early December,” Logan claims that “in Italy when we say “first days of December” we are pointing out within Dec. 3 or maximum at Dec. 5.”

This naturally spread to Reddit where several users concur that the trailer must be arriving the first week of December, potentially the first weekend. Others, however, remain skeptical, arguing that people are getting too hung up on the wording and that it doesn’t really mean anything.

Frankly, this isn’t anything new for GTA 6 fans. All year, many have taken almost every social media post or GTA Online update from Rockstar as a hint at an imminent reveal. In October, it was believed a promo image featuring the moon meant a trailer would drop at the end of the month, which obviously didn’t happen. Some still think the moon is hinting at something for GTA 6.

With any luck, this GTA 6 trailer will give fans exactly what they want, although it’s bound to yield even more theories about the game’s content and release date. Hopefully, Rockstar will at least mention a launch year.